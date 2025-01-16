Latin America Amateur Championship: Notes From Buenos Aires, Thursday

I’m feeling rather suave today as I watched a polo match yesterday. The gala reception to mark the start of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) was hosted outside the clubhouse of the Argentina Polo Association, and it was just a short stroll from the outdoor cocktail bar across to their principal polo pitch, or field I guess. Man, it’s a tough gig, but someone’s got to do it.

A bit mean to call it a field as it was beautifully looked after. An amazing, sprawling, flat surface. The polo field is enormous, it’s 300 yards from goal to goal. That’s roughly the same length as my average drive. What? I said roughly! Anyway, that’s roughly the same length as my average drive, and it’s an incredible sight to witness the beautifully conditioned ponies belting down the wing chasing down the pelota. That’s ball in Spanish. Check me out.

Fergus meets a polo pony (Image credit: Fergus Bisset)

Polo is a bit like golf. Well, it’s a bit like golf if you played golf sitting down on a moving object travelling at 25 mph and had to swing at a moving ball. Ok, it’s not particularly like golf but they do hit a ball, or pelota, with a stick, or palo if you like.

Talking of that, the players are out on the excellent Pilar Golf Club course right now hitting pelotas with palos. There is some excellent early play on what is a tremendously manicured course. The greens staff have done a superb job as I know they’ve had trouble sourcing equipment, fertilisers and the like in recent months (political reasons best not gone into here) – But, well played to them!

As I write, Manuel Merizalde of Colombia has made the fastest start. He made five birdies in his first eight holes and is two ahead of the pack.

Ramiro Acevedo of Argentina (Image credit: Fergus Bisset)

I decided to risk a little spectating in the searing Buenos Aires heat and caught up with home player Ramiro Acevedo. He was also playing some sparkling golf. One of the things I love about this tournament is that you are able to get up close to the players and follow them properly, walking not quite with them but certainly alongside them. You get a great view of their ball striking ability and can listen in to their tactical discussions. They’re mostly in Spanish, but as I’ve displayed earlier in this bulletin, I have no problem with that.

Acevedo was impressive for the holes I watched him. He was booming drives with carefree abandon – he cut the corner with an almost dismissive swipe from the tee on the par-5 10th. I thought he’d pulled it into the middle of next week but in fact, he was aiming at a bit of fairway some 300 yards distant over trees and bushes. That one went roughly as far as my average drive, or the length of a polo field if you prefer.

He was also displaying some great accuracy with his irons. He was firing straight at the pins on the receptive greens like a mildly inebriated Jocky Wilson going for double 10. In case you don’t know what I mean by that – He was playing some very accurate shots.

(Image credit: Fergus Bisset)

I must confess though, it is rather toasty out there. After about 40 minutes I could feel my calves beginning to sizzle and my royal blue shirt was turning navy. These guys will be used to warm temperatures but today is quite tough – staying hydrated and in the shade where possible will be of paramount importance.

There is a bit of shade out there as there are some striking mature trees. Although this course is relatively young, opened in 1992, it has a very established feel with ponds and trees and an abundance of birdlife. The southern lapwings are particularly prevalent and rather beautiful.

I was hopping from shady spot to shady spot like a cat burglar (not quite so agile perhaps) as I beat a hasty retreat to the media centre to re-apply some of my trusty factor 15 coconut oil. I say trusty, I can certainly trust it to be fairly ineffective. Perhaps I should go and buy something stronger. Nah, I’ll just trust it.