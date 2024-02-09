'I’m A Female Golf Pro And These Are 7 Things That Men Can Learn From Women'

So often when I’m coaching men they talk about being able to swing it like Rory or Tiger. The reality is that these guys are supreme athletes and physically capable of getting into positions in the golf swing most mortals can only dream of.

Instead of gazing in the direction of the PGA Tour, men should look at how women play the game and what they can learn from the fairer approach. The more switched-on chaps will comment that they do indeed prefer watching the women play on the LPGA and LET tours. This isn’t so much because there’s more skin on show, but instead they see the golf of Georgia Hall more repeatable than trying to mimic John Rahm’s sheer Minotaur-esque power.

Here are my 7 key things men can learn from the way women play golf.

The Need For Speed Doesn’t Mean A Lower Score

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

It’s not all about the fastest swing speed. A woman’s slower swing speed has its advantages and this is worth thinking about if you’re someone who is a bit erratic off the tee. Slower swing speeds mean there will be less spin imparted on the ball. Women can swing at their drives with an upward angle of attack compared to most guys who hit down on it at professional level.

Up Your Hybrid Game

Don’t be so proud. I see many men carrying long irons, some even a 2-iron! Even the guys on tour are starting to carry more hybrids. The women I coach aren’t worried about how 'tour' their golf bag looks, they just want to make the game as easy as possible. Many will bite the bullet and transfer to easier clubs that are more forgiving at the first opportunity. If men did this without worrying about what their playing partners would say, they’d save a bunch of shots.

Stretch It Out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Men can learn a lot from a woman's ability to rotate. Men are in the gym pumping iron to get biceps like Rory, when what they really need to be doing is getting out their Yoga mat and improve their flexibility. If they could do this by just a fraction, they’d receive less injuries and gain more rotation thanks to an improved torque for a longer and straighter golf game.

Play Within Yourself

Every now and then golfers should look at where they insist on playing from when it comes to tee boxes. I know many high handicappers that insist on playing from tees that just make the game harder than it needs to be. The introduction of gender neutral tees at clubs will help men feel that it’s ok to go from forward tees. I think many beginners/high handicappers, or even older male golfers would get so much more from golf if they just swallowed their pride and teed it forward.

Remember To Enjoy It

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

I see so many men get super frustrated with their golf, yet they keep plugging away with enjoyment levels plummeting on every outing. Women are good at reminding themselves why they play golf and seeking to improve their games if things aren’t going well. I believe many men lose sight of why they play golf. They suffer for a long time before finally booking a lesson, which is often a technical swing lesson when they don’t have any intention of practising.

Women embrace the social enjoyment and group coaching far more than men, yet men have an amazing laugh when they do take part in group lessons with me. I say to all men out there, get a group together and book in with your PGA pro. Or, one step better, get booked onto a coaching holiday, sun sea and socialising whilst gaining a better game - I call that winning. Three things women get from golf are a support network of close friends, enjoyment and pleasure in just being out there, and smiles.

The Meticulous Approach

Women are more likely to be very sure they have the correct grip, alignment and positioning over the ball. They can be very precise in the way they apply what they’ve learnt in lessons. Men could learn a thing or two about being methodical and remembering to adjust the mindset or posture before shots without taking a long time.

Men could also learn from the organisation of a woman’s golf bag, which is a wonder to behold. High energy snacks, water or energy drinks to hydrate, tissues, sunscreen, lip salve, spare gloves, the list goes on. You see far less sunburnt women on the course than men.

Temper Temper

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

You rarely see a woman lose her rag and hurl a club down the fairway after a poor shot. There's a lot to be said about the ability to crack on and regain focus after a disappointing shot. If men could let it go sooner, that poor shot and the reaction to it, is far less likely to affect the next few holes. The art of deep breathing and slowing your heart rate down is always taught in Yoga and Pilates classes, and I would urge any golfing man to not just add some breath work into their lives but perhaps even a few classes. It could be life changing.

I do believe this works both ways. There are plenty of things that women can learn from men. I wish more women cared less about their golf and worried less about the effect they may have on others. If more women could gather the confidence to just rock up to a corporate day having not played for decades and throw themselves into the game, the business and golfing worlds would be far better balanced.

Much can be learnt from both sides. But what I’d urge men to do is to play more golf with the women at their clubs and vice versa. Learn from each other because let’s face it, in golf as in life we never stop learning.