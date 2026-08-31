A Fellow Golfer Shifted A Movable Obstruction That Was Out Of Bounds So They Could Stand To Play Their Ball. Was That A Penalty?
Are you allowed to shift a movable obstruction if it’s not actually on the golf course? Is there a penalty for doing so?
Here’s the scenario: Someone you are playing with in the Saturday roll-up has played a shot very close to the out of bounds line – in this instance, it’s an invisible boundary marked by white stakes.
On arriving at their ball, you both agree their ball is touching the golf course and so is in bounds. Good news for them.
But things are still not clearcut. Just out of bounds, and close to the ball, is an empty plastic container. It’s lying exactly where your playing partner would like to stand to play a shot at the ball.
Without saying anything, they pick up the empty container (it’s large but not heavy) and move it out of their way. They then play their shot free from any obstruction. As you walk on, you just wonder… ‘Were they allowed to do that?’ Is it against the Rules to shift a movable obstruction that is out of bounds?
First thing to note is – what is a movable obstruction? In the definitions section of the Rules, a movable obstruction is – an obstruction (an artificial object apart from integral objects and boundary objects) that can be moved with reasonable effort and without damaging the obstruction or the course.
OK – the plastic container was easily moved, and it was moved without damaging it or the course. So far so good.
But could it be moved when it wasn’t actually on the course?
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The answer is, yes. Rule 15.2 deals with movable obstructions and Rule 15.2a(1) says that “Without penalty a player may remove a movable obstruction anywhere on or off the course and may do so in any way.”
So, a movable obstruction can be moved “off” the course. That means the golfer above who moved the plastic container was totally entitled to do so even though it was out of bounds.
If the ball had moved when they were moving the plastic container, there would still have been no penalty. They would have replaced the ball on its original spot.
Their ball was in bounds so they were able to play it and, although their stance was hampered by a plastic container, it was a movable obstruction and could be shifted under Rule 15.2.
There was no penalty and the player was free to carry on. They were lucky on this occasion!
Even if it had been a rock lying out of bounds in the stance of the player above, they could have moved it without penalty (if it could be moved). A rock is a loose impediment and Rule 15.1a says that a player may remove a loose impediment anywhere on or off the course.
They would have to be a little more careful when moving a loose impediment though. If moving the rock caused the ball to move, they would get a one-stroke penalty and they would have to replace the ball on its original spot.
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Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
Fergus is also a level-three qualified Rules official and referee.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
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