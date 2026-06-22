Fun Competitions To Include In Your Company, Charity Or Society Golf Day

Competition format

Do you want a team event or one for individuals? A team event promotes camaraderie and helps break the ice as everyone playing together is on the same side. It is also a way to hide someone who is not that able.

For example, a format which involves teams of four golfers where the best two scores count on each hole involves all the players, but also allows two players to do badly on a hole without necessarily affecting the team score.

A compromise could be to have a team competition, with each player also keeping an individual score, as there will also be prizes awarded for best individual scores. Thus a player who is playing well, but their other teammates are not, does not have to resent this as they still have the chance of individual glory.

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Scoring format

Stableford is the most popular format. It allows players to have bad holes without severely damaging their score. It also promotes quick play as players can pick up once they can no longer score points on a hole.

Nearest the pin competition

Pin in this phrase means flag. The player who hits their tee shot nearest to the flag on a given hole wins. But, to count, their shot must finish on the green.

Host golf clubs will often help choose the hole. The hole needs to be short enough that all the field can reach the green, so it will be a par 3 and not a long par 3 at that.

As, to count, the ball has to rest on the green, it also ideally played to green where the hole is cut on the putting surface in a reasonably central position – if it is markedly to one side can lead to situations where the nearest ball does not actually count as it is off the green.

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Often the hole chosen is the most fun, or the signature par 3. If there is not an obvious such hole, then one later in the round is often chosen to maintain competitive interest for players who have faded from contention in the main competition.

A variation is a ‘nearest the pin in 2’ competition. This would be played on a short par 4 and the winner is the player whose ball is nearest the flag after two shots have been played.

Longest drive competition

This is awarded to the longest drive on a given hole with the proviso that the drive has to come to rest on the fairway. The host club will advise which hole to choose, but it has to be a long, straight hole where the usual tactic to play that hole is to hit the ball as far as possible off the tee.

As a fun addition to the longest drive contest – or even a separate competition – players could be asked to hit in the style of Happy Gilmore.

Straightest drive competition

There is a painted line, or a string or rope, marking the centre line of the fairway, from which measurements are taken. Drives have to have at least reached the starting point of this line for the shot to count. This requires some co-operation with the host venue in advance.

Extra charity donations

If you are running a charity day to raise money, you may wish to incorporate some revenue earners for the charity beyond the entry fee.

For example, you may choose to sell Mulligans when the players sign in. A Mulligan allows a player to choose to replay one shot during their round immediately after it has been played.

Or you may nominate some occurrence during the round that if it happens the player is invited to make a donation to the charity. This could be hitting the ball into a specific bunker, or failing to hit the green on the shortest par 3.