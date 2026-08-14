'It Can Be Incredibly Frustrating To Face Harsh Criticism From Experienced Players When You Are Just Trying To Learn'

Last week, I produced an article about how golf licenses should be introduced in the US and UK to help beginner golfers with their journey on to the course.

The idea popped into my head after multiple incidents of people picking up, or playing, my golf ball, as well as the general failure to rake bunkers and repair pitch marks.

This system of a golf license has been introduced in countries like Germany and France, and I feel it's a great idea.

Not only does it benefit the newcomers, in that they learn the basics, but it helps more experienced players as they can focus solely on their games instead of worrying about those around them.

Following the article, though, I received very mixed responses via the comments section (which you can check out below this piece), as well as social media.

It's not just newcomers who don't repair pitch marks... (Image credit: Future)

One particular comment stood out for me. "Every single experienced player started exactly where new players are in their golf journey and the best ones always remember that," it read.

"It can be incredibly frustrating to face elitism or harsh criticism from experienced players when you are just trying to learn and have fun.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It is a game meant for enjoyment, camaraderie, and personal improvement, not the high-stakes pressure of The Open Championship.

"Let's embrace everyone with encouragement and guidance. When experienced players choose mentorship over judgement, everyone wins.

"The game thrives, the atmosphere on the course improves, and new players get the confidence they need to enjoy their journey.

"Golf is inherently difficult, and a little kindness goes a long way in easing that learning curve."

I completely agree with the sentiment. Golf is a fun, social game that can lead to lifelong friendships and memories.

We're not here playing a Major for millions of dollars, we're here for four hours of fun and a beer and a laugh afterwards.

I was lucky that, growing up, my dad and a PGA Professional were able to teach me the basics when it came to etiquette and rules.

Now, if I'm ever paired with a new golfer, I try and impart something on them if they ask for it. Whether it's a way of playing a shot or a particular ruling, if they want advice, I'm happy to give it.

As the comment alludes to, we've all been beginners and taking up a new sport can be extremely intimidating, especially as, within golf, there are hundreds of different factors to think about, aside from the golf swing itself.

The point I was suggesting is that the enjoyment of the game can be heightened by knowing the basics when you tackle the golf course for the first time, so that you aren't as intimidated by other golfers and possible scenarios that might occur.

Golf is regarded as a social game (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

As I mentioned, although some countries require a golf license, others have removed it.

One commentor wrote on our Facebook post: "Here in Denmark, all new golfers are required to pass a rules test and a practical test before we are allowed on the course.

"In my local club, we also have a group of mentors who show new golfers the ropes and talk about flow and general behaviour on the course."

Interestingly, another one of our commentors from The Netherlands explained how the removal of the golf license had led to many older members asking for it to come back.

The post read: "In the Netherlands, we used to have a golf license. It was called the Golf Vaardigheids Bewijs.

"It had a practical part, playing three out of four par 4s in less then 20 strokes, and first a theoretical exam including etiquette questions.

"If candidates didn’t repair pitch marks or divots, walked in putting lines etc, during the exam, you corrected them but didn’t help them with tips or not counting some strokes.

"Sadly enough they stopped these exams and everyone can get a fake handicap if you just register yourself at the Dutch golf association.

"Many longer-playing golfers would like to see the old system back. Etiquette and knowledge of rules and regulations went completely through the drain.

"So my advice is to start with examinations yesterday."

Breaching etiquette is one of the big factors when it comes to new golfers on the course (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Whatever the solution is, I do believe that something along the lines of obtaining a golf license, or perhaps being paired with a willing experienced golfer for the first few rounds, would be a big benefit to newcomers.

At the end of the day, we've all been beginners and nobody is perfect. There will be times when we have done something wrong on the course so, until you have that experience, you're never going to learn.

Should lower handicappers and experienced individuals help as much as possible? Most definitely. I still feel, though, there could be an added level of protection to help guide, and support, newcomers through their golfing journey, which is where a golf license comes in.