I Stopped Chasing A Handicap Cut This Season... Was It A Mistake?

I had one goal this year: to make my bad rounds better. For someone used to setting ambitious goals, this felt different. I wasn't chasing a handicap cut or a personal best score.

I wanted to narrow the extremes – to raise my floor rather than chase my ceiling. Because it's the bad rounds that cost the most. They're the ones that leave us walking off the 18th green feeling deflated, wondering how that just happened.

I've always been a rollercoaster golfer, with some of my lowest rounds made up of birdies, doubles and the steadier holes in between. That counterbalance can work but it makes shooting solid scores harder than it needs to be.

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So my approach this year was what has always worked for me but kicked up a gear. When I cut my handicap from 34 to 9 in a year, I did it by finding the biggest leaks in my game and plugging them one at a time.

This season I wanted to go a step further. I wanted to understand the patterns behind my big numbers, so I could change the sequence of events that led to them.

Understanding My Patterns

Looking at my double bogey (or worse) holes, I noticed that most of them began in the same place: off the tee. A tee shot would find trouble and I wouldn't save the hole well enough from there.

That might be a chip out that didn't run far enough, leaving my next shot blocked by branches. Or a missed fairway turned into a missed green and the hole slipped through my fingers. And sometimes it didn't even start with a bad shot. A well-struck drive would reach a fairway bunker and I'd spend my next shot recovering rather than going for the green.

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The common thread was that one shot put me on the back foot and the next kept me there. To pull out my patterns, I sort every dropped shot into one of three pillars: strike, strategy and scramble. After each round I ask myself:

Did the swing do what I meant? That's strike.

Was it the right shot to play? That's strategy.

When I missed, did I save myself? That's scramble.

When two of the three are working, you're on for a solid round. When all three come together, that's the score dreams are made of. But when only one is alive, it's a struggle.

Through that lens, my big holes made sense. A blocked drive was a strike issue. Taking on the bunker was a strategy slip. A missed green that wasn't saved was a scramble leak. When two or three of those stacked up on the same hole, that's where the doubles came from.

Dissecting my rounds this way also told me where to put my effort. Strike and scramble leaks get fixed in practice. Strategy slips get fixed on the course.

(Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

Breaking The Chain

So my first step was keeping those costly tee shots at bay. That didn't mean hitting every fairway. It meant being in play and giving myself a chance with my next shot, rather than needing one to recover.

For the ones that did find trouble, I had a strategy to stop the hole unravelling: when in trouble, don't make double.

That came together in what might be my highlight round of the season. It wasn't a round filled with birdies or even brilliant shots. Far from it. But it was my first competitive round without a double bogey.

As my patterns might suggest, my tee shots were wildly off that day. They found trees and bunkers and even came close to the neighbouring hole's fairway. It was a testing day off the tee. But what saved me was my strategy and scrambling. And I finished only a few shots off my lowest competition score. A number that felt far from how I was swinging it.

It was one of my best putting rounds to date, with 31 putts and no three-putts. And I got up and down five times. That’s why the one club that isn’t changing after my full bag fitting is my putter.

The hole I'm proudest of was the last. After making it through 17 holes without a double bogey, I swiftly sent my final tee shot into someone's back garden. Of course.

I won't deny that my heart sank at this point. I thought that was it – my run had come to an end. But I steadied myself, hit a decent second ball and made the quiet promise that I was still going to scramble a bogey. And I did.

That round and that final hole gave me something no round had before. A confidence that I can score well, even when I'm not swinging well. That if I stick to my strategy and back myself, rather than panic and chase the hero shots, my score will thank me for it.

(Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

Tracking Small Wins

My progress this year has come in steps. That double-free round made it clear that keeping my tee shots in play was my number one priority. It also left me curious to see what I could score when I wasn't on the back foot so much.

Now that I’ve plugged that leak, my next step is improving my accuracy into the green. Trail Golf – the platform I’ve built to help golfers understand the patterns behind their scores – has shown me that par-3s are my weakest area against my score goal.

That's what I enjoy about working this way – it gives me a clear focus for my practice and a measure of progress in my play. Each step is small enough to work on and track. And it gives me something to hold onto during a round. Hitting those par-3 greens.

Knowing This Winter's Work

So I go into winter with a clear plan. My fairway-finding is where it needs to be for my score goal but greens hit are not. That means I'll be working on my strike to hit more. And I know where my miss comes from.

I have a habit of getting stuck in my downswing and coming in with a shallower angle of attack than I'd like. That's when the high, right miss creeps in. And par 3s are where I feel it most, with an iron in my hand off the tee.

The exciting thing is I'm going into it with freshly fitted clubs. My new iron shafts have a stronger tip profile, which brings my high ball flight down and gives me more stability through the ball.

I love working on my swing, not because I'm chasing perfection but because I enjoy the puzzle. And as the cold sets in and short game practice gets tougher, winter is the perfect time for it.

(Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

Looking Ahead

As I reflect on this season, it feels like one of building momentum. I'm the lowest handicap I've ever been at 4.4, having started the year at 6.9. And that cut hasn't come from chasing it. It's come from understanding my game – where I'm leaking shots and what's leading to those big numbers – and then doing something about it.

What stays the same next year is the approach: understanding my patterns and putting my energy into plugging my costliest leak. Strategy and scramble carried me through this season. If I can bring my strike up to meet them, the rounds where all three come together might stop being the stuff of dreams.