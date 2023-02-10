How Many Golfers Are There In A LIV Golf Tournament?

When LIV Golf emerged on the scene in 2022, a key selling point was that it was offering something totally new and different for the game – Limited fields, a team element, only three rounds of play and no cut.

The rounds begin with a shotgun start so all players in the field get going at the same time and the rounds are completed far more quickly than on the established tours.

In each regular season LIV Golf tournament, 48 players tee it up and, because there’s no cut, 48 players finish (so long as there are no withdrawals.) There are 12 teams of four players in each tournament.

In the individual event, it’s straight stroke play – lowest score wins. The champion in each individual event picks up $4 million. The player finishing last wins $120,000.

There’s a season-long individual points race with $30 million in the pot. The leading player on the standings at the end of the season picks up $18 million.

In the team event the lowest two stroke play scores for each team count in rounds one and two, with the best three scores counting in round three. The winning team shares $3 million with $1.5 million to the team finishing in second place and $500,000 going to the team in third.

In 2023, there will be 13 regular series events starting in Mayakoba, Mexico. The circuit travels to six different countries around the world before a final team competition – The LIV Golf Team Championship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the end of the year (November 3-5.)

That team event is a seeded, four-day, match play knockout comp with a prize fund of $50 million.

How Are LIV golf teams chosen?

2022 LIV Golf Team champions - The Aces (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each LIV team is made up of a captain (they’re selected by the LIV board,) plus two seeded players (determined by the top-24 on the points standing from the 2022 season.) Then there’s a wildcard player chosen by the captain. For 2023, LIV has said the league will grow to 60 players with each team adding a substitute player.

At the end of the 2023 season, the bottom four finishers on the individual points standings will be relegated to the Asian Tour International Series. The winner of the 2023 International Series will be promoted to LIV and the final three spots will be filled by the top-three in a “promotion” tournament.

Also, after the 2023 season, a transfer window will be opened allowing players to move between teams.