'He Nearly Fresh Aired It. It Came Off The Heel And Almost Hit His Foot' – Legendary Caddie Recalls The Worst Shots He's Ever Seen Tiger Woods Hit
The 19th Uncut podcast co-host and legendary caddie Billy Foster looks back on two shots that Tiger Woods will want to forget..
By the time the 2025 Masters rolls around it will be 20 years since Tiger Woods played one of the most iconic shots around Augusta National.
At the 16th hole, Woods, at the time an eight-time Major winner but without a victory in his last 10, somehow calculated both the slope and break to make an unfathomable birdie two from the back of the green.
It led to one of the game's most memorable pieces of commentary – 'Oh my goodness...oh wow! In your life have you seen anything like that?' – as Verne Lundquist, who called his final Masters in 2024, added the perfect accompaniment to the perfect shot.
Woods led Chris DiMarco by two and, despite back-to-back bogeys, he would slip into a fourth Green Jacket later that evening.
But, at the start of the week, Woods would make a stuttering start and hit two shots that are never recalled and more resembled a high-handicapper than the greatest player on the planet.
Billy Foster first caddied at Augusta in 1991, alongside none other than Seve Ballesteros, and he's missed three Masters since. By 2005 he was on Darren Clarke's bag and the two of them were paired with Woods.
The then World No.2, who had now been surpassed by Vijay Singh on the rankings, began his week with a very precise shot, striking the pin with his approach, only to make an opening bogey.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"The pin was front left and he hit it on the fly and it spun into the front left trap. Steve Williams said that he had hit the pin on the same hole in the last round of the 2004 Masters so he had done it twice on the trot," explains Foster.
But it was on the next hole where Woods hit one of the strangest shots that he will ever have hit on the Georgia property.
'I could have laid in his divot'
"He teed off and he hit that far behind the ball I reckon I could have laid in his divot and put a crucifix behind my head. He must have hit 18 inches behind the shot, he nearly fresh aired it, it came off the heel, nearly hit his left foot and it bobbled into the crowd, literally 50-70 yards off the tee and it finished by the 8th green.
"Then he hit a 3-iron to where his tee shot should be, right at the bunker, down in the trees in a ditch. He dropped it out for three, hit a 2-iron on the green and it ran round to the right pin where the Sunday pin is. But the pin was on the left side, 100 foot away, and he then holed it for par."
Another memorable moment came a few holes later when Woods made another par save, this time from closer range, but, 20 years on, Foster can still recall something that Williams had said.
"He made a couple of bogeys and he had like a 20-footer for par and he holed it. I said to Steve Williams that you just knew he was going to hole it and I'll never forget Steve turning to me and saying that he'd worked for Tiger for six years and, whether it was a putt on the 18th to either win or get in a play-off, how many putts had he missed? And the answer was none. That says it all about Tiger."
'Playing it like me'
Woods would come to the 13th at an uncharacteristic two-over – DiMarco would lead on day one with an opening 67 – before finding the back of the par-5 green. Looking to cosy it down for a settling birdie, Woods then made the kind of mistake that most club golfers might be prone to.
"The pin was at the front and he putted it and I was walking to get the pin and it went past my feet and it went off the front of the green down into Rae's Creek. So he putted it off the green in the water. Now, because he is switched on, a lot of guys would have probably just gone and dropped a ball by the creek but he just dropped another ball on the back of the green and two-putted it and made a six.
"And the rest is history. He went on and chipped in on 16 and he won the Masters but I just remember those two shots and it was like, oh my god, he was playing it like me."
Woods signed for a 74, followed it with a 66. His delayed third round would contain seven straight birdies, which remains a tied record at Augusta, and a birdie at the first extra hole would finally see off DiMarco.
The 19th Uncut
Billy Foster is part of the 19th Uncut podcast alongside fellow caddies Ricci Roberts and Terry Mundy. You can subscribe to the podcast for free
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
-
Cobra DS ADAPT Max-K vs Ping G430 Max 10K Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
Cobra's DS-ADAPT range has hit the shelves ahead of the Christmas holidays, but how does it compare to one of the best drivers of 2024?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
9 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Golfers… And Many Are On Offer!
If your struggling for gift ideas, here's a selection that golfers will be happy to receive
By Alison Root Published
-
What Lies Beneath? The 8 Items You’re Likely To Find Buried In Golfers’ Bags
Golf bags are home to balls, clubs and valuables, but there’s typically much more lurking in the depths that hasn’t seen the light of day in months or even years…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
'I Didn't Think I'd Walk Again... Now I Can't Think Of My Life Without Golf'
Double amputee Kushal Limbu recounts the day in Afghanistan that changed his life and tells how golf has been an integral part of his rehabilitation...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
I Missed My Golf Club Membership So Badly (For Reasons That Might Surprise You) But I'm So Glad I've Rejoined...
Our Women's Editor Alison Root has rejoined a golf club and believes it is one of the best decisions she has ever made
By Alison Root Published
-
'I Became The Middleman, Players Would Sometimes Come To Me First' - Solheim Cup Player Anna Nordqvist On Her Dual Role
We sat down with Anna Nordqvist as she prepares for her 9th Solheim Cup appearance and a second time as playing-assistant captain
By Alison Root Published
-
Another Exciting Spectacle Of Golf Is Set To Unfold... Our In-Depth Preview Of The Solheim Cup
What can we expect from the 19th edition of the Solheim Cup?
By Alison Root Published
-
An In-Depth Preview To The AIG Women's Open, The Major Everyone Wants To Win....
Who will lift the coveted AIG Women's Open trophy? Reflection and predictions for the final women's Major of the year
By Alison Root Published
-
Monthly Trivia Special: Impressive Stats, Facts and Figures From Around The Golfing World
Are you interested in golf trivia and keen to learn more about stand-out performances in the men's and women's professional games? You've come to the right place...
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
The Big Junior Golf Survey: What Do Young Players Think About Dress Codes, Adult Members, How They’re Treated, Mobile Phones And More…
We asked 45 juniors how they feel about various aspects of golf club life, from dress codes and etiquette to how they’re treated by adults
By Nick Bonfield Published