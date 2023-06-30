'Golf Needs To Branch Out To Communities Rather Than Just Being On Ranges And Courses' - Kieran Hall, Aka The Golf Hipster, On How To Grow The Game

Kieran Hall strives to make golf more accessible through his online persona as the Golf Hipster.

A qualified PE teacher, he reconnected with golf in his late 20s and launched @golfhipster during the 2020 lockdown to show that you don’t have to be a stereotypical, old-school golfer to play the sport.

He’s grown a large community on Instagram and has been working with adidas over the last couple of seasons.

In the video below, Kieran shares some amusing anecdotes, and reveals why he doesn't have a dream fourball.

Dream Fourball?

Adam Scott because I have a huge man crush on him. Who else? Actually, I feel I just want a one to one with Adam Scott – a dream twoball with Adam Scott.

A post shared by Kieran | Golf Hipster (@golfhipster) A photo posted by on

Favourite Golf Course In The World?

I went to Riviera the other day and just looking around that I’d have to say that’s going to be up there now. Otherwise, Royal St George’s – I’ve been there twice for The Open, it’s not far from where I’m based at home.

Best Golf Shot You’ve Ever Hit?

That would have to be... I played a hole in the Eastbourne Junior Open. It actually wasn’t a good shot – I had a 7-iron in, about 150 yards.

I hit it left and thought this was no good at all. Couldn’t’ find it when I got up there but there was a bank to the left and I thought it was gone, but it had actually come back in and gone in the hole. I think I won best nett that day.

Worst Golf Shot You’ve Ever Hit?

I almost killed my friend. He topped it off the tee, went to get his ball to hit another one. I tried to hit a little stinger over his head and I caught it thin and nearly got him. So nearly killed him.

The Golf Hipster (second from left) and some of his fellow adidas ambassadors (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Best Tip You’ve Ever Been Given?

Just try not to take it too seriously. Unless you’re turning pro, we’re here to have a good time, try to enjoy it… Yes, you’ll have bad rounds but you’ll hit a good shot or two and it will bring you back.

You’ve Won The Open, What Are You Filling The Claret Jug With?

It would have to be a nice little IPA. Craft one from the local area, try and get them in on that.

You’re In a Cart, Speakers On, What’s Playing?

I love the Maccabees – they’re my favourite band. I love Foals as well. But I also just like some chill music on the course too.

The Strangest Thing In Your Golf Bag?

Can of IPA. The weirdest thing in there is controversial – I’ve just bought a Trump ball marker. I never thought I’d say that.

Felix White of The Maccabees gets the Golf Hispter's approval (Image credit: Getty Images)

How Do We Get More People Playing Golf?

My page is all about making golf more accessible. I think the key is that golf needs to branch out to communities rather than just being on ranges and courses.

We have so much technology with sims now you can move it about, go outside schools. Go to school fayres, get kids to hit balls, see how far they can hit it.

Golf courses aren’t always accessible to kids, so bring the course to the kids and the people.

Kieran Hall was speaking to Golf Monthly at the 2023 adidas golf Global Launch in Los Angeles.