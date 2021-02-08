We discuss McIlroy's controversial comments and hear from Whoop Founder and CEO Will Ahmed
Podcast: Is Rory Right? + Whoop CEO Will Ahmed
On a busy pod this week we look back at big wins for DJ and Koepka and discuss Rory McIlroy’s controversial comments on the R&A and USGA’s proposed equipment changes.
Also, our editor Mike Harris chats to Whoop CEO and founder Will Ahmed on the rise of the fitness wearable that has taken the PGA Tour by storm (Interview begins at 22mins).
