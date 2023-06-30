Ex Pro Footballer Jay Bothroyd Reveals What Drink He'd Put In The Claret Jug If He Won The Open

Jay Bothroyd played over 20 years of professional football before retiring in 2021.

The striker began his senior career at Coventry City and played long stints for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City.

He also played for England U21s in a friendly against Mexico, a match in which he scored a spectacular overhead kick.

Bothroyd is an ambassador for adidas and is a keen golfer.

In the video below, the London man reveals his special fourball, one which he can't play in himself because he's carrying a certain someone's clubs.

Dream Fourball?

Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Kevin Hart, Samuel L Jackson – And I’m going to carry Tiger’s clubs.

Favourite Golf Course In The World?

Probably Augusta. I’d love to play that, it’s such an iconic course and it looks pristine… If only. One day maybe.

Best Golf Shot You’ve Ever Hit?

I was playing Chervo in Verona and I made an eagle, holed out from 150 yards. The funny thing was I was looking for my ball because I thought I hit it too far, and then someone shouted, ‘it’s in the hole.’ I just looked over and said, ‘I know!’

Bothroyd finds the back of the net for Cardiff City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Worst Golf Shot You’ve Ever Hit?

Eagle putt and then make a bogey…

Best Tip You’ve Ever Been Given?

If you fall down, the most important thing is getting up.

You’ve Won The Open, What Are You Filling The Claret Jug With?

I think I’d go for a Guinness, with a little blackcurrant in it.

Jay spent time playing in Japan towards the end of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

In A Cart With Speakers - What Tunes Are Playing?

I think I’m going Ice Cube “Today Was a Good Day.”

The Strangest Thing In Your Golf Bag?

I just have loads of markers from different courses, a little collection going there.

How Do We Get More People Playing Golf?

Make it free. If you make it free people will come.

Jay Bothroyd was speaking to Golf Monthly at the 2023 adidas golf Global Launch in Los Angeles.