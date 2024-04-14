Could These 6 Holes Pose The Biggest Threat To Scheffler's Bid For A Second Green Jacket At The Masters?

Scottie Scheffler, as predicted, has been exceptionally good at The Masters with week. The 2022 Champion leads the field at after 54 holes at Augusta National, and looks set to add a second Green Jacket to his resume.

With 18 holes to play, it looks unlikely he will implode and give this away to the chasing pack, so someone is going to have to work for it. After reviewing his scorecards, however, I think I might have spotted a source of hope for Morikawa et al...

The 4th Hole

The par-3 4th hole is a monster, measuring at up to 240 yards and requiring a ridiculous level of skill to hold the green. It has played over its par this week, and yielded just 12 birdies.

There have also been 71 bogeys (and 5 doubles or worse), so its understandable that this is one to watch for Scottie. The American hasn't played this hole that well in the first three rounds, with two pars and one bogey so far.

If he wants to maintain his momentum, he will need to navigate this tricky spot early in the round.

The 5th Hole

The 5th hole has been a hotspot for bogeys this week, with 72 in total making it the third hardest hole on the course. It has given up just 11 birdies, making the fourth and fifth a formidable duo to contend with.

Similarly to the fourth, Scheffler has played this hole with two pars and a bogey in the first three rounds, although did improve on a second round blemish with a four on Saturday.

If Scheffler can capitalise on the early par-5 second, as he has done twice in the first three days, he may have a small cushion to assist him on his passage through to the 6th.

The 7th Hole

After brief respite, if you can call it that, at the 6th hole, players then have to contend with a hole that has played over-par every day this week and caused misery to so many.

The hole boasts the joint-most double-bogeys of any hole on the front nine (tied with the 5th), and has offered only 25 birdies in return. Scheffler has played the hole in one-over-par across the first 54 holes, with two pars and a bogey on his card.

With three holes on the front side that could cause Scheffler problems, will he still be leading by the turn?

The 10th Hole

The fifth hardest hole on the course, this par-4 is not a polite welcome to the back-nine. With 22 birdies offset against 64 bogeys, it will become clear early who has the mental resolve to challenge for a win at The Masters down the stretch.

Scheffler has actually birdied this hole once this week, during the second round, but also threw in a double bogey yesterday when making a real mess with the putter. Fitting with the general theme, the former Masters Champion has played the hole in one-over-par, and will need a Friday-esque performance as he looks to forget the woes of Saturday.

The 11th Hole

As we get into the meat of Amen Corner, the tension among players is palpable. Rarely does any great scoring come out of that stretch of holes, and the 11th is one that players really need to watch out for.

Ranked as the hardest hole on the course, it has proven destructive. With 13 birdies, 75 bogeys and 19 doubles or worse, it has played almost half a shot above its par.

Like many others, Scheffler has struggled on this one. With a one-over-par record for the first three visits, including an untimely bogey yesterday, this hole is bound to make an impact in the race for a Green Jacket.

The 17th Hole

Picture this, the leader heads down the 17th with a one shot lead, looking for something to propel them over the line. Well, they might need to look elsewhere as this hole has not been fruitful.

Poetically, 17 birdies have been made at the 17th, but there have also been 63 bogeys. It ranks as the 6th hardest hole on the course, and I bet you can't guess Scottie Scheffler's record around it?

You got it, one-over-par! You can't knock his consistency. Still, with just one to play he will want to forget his air-mailed approach shot to this green yesterday.

The six holes listed will clearly have an impact on proceedings when we eagerly sit down to watch the conclusion, but can Scottie Scheffler use the experience of the first 54 holes to manage his way through? I think, based on literally everything we have seen from him, that is a highly likely outcome.