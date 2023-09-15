'Communication Is Key. There Are No Stupid Questions' - Leona Maguire On The Solheim Cup

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Leona Maguire’s sensational form this year has propelled her to remarkable heights, helping her to achieve her second victory on the LPGA Tour and reach a career-best 10th in the world rankings. But rewind to just over two years ago, and it was at the 2021 Solheim Cup that the world really stood up and took notice of the 28-year-old Irishwoman. Her exceptional performance contributed significantly to just the European team’s second victory on US soil.

Maguire’s partnerships in foursomes and four-balls with Melissa Reid and Georgia Hall proved to be a winning formula. Her convincing 5&4 singles victory over Jennifer Kupcho earned the Solheim Cup rookie the title of Europe’s leading points scorer, with Maguire boasting an unbeaten record and claiming 4.5 points out of 5 at the Inverness Club in Ohio.

During our conversation before the Aramco Series London – one of the few team events on the women’s professional tours – Maguire shares her love for team golf enthusiastically, a passion that developed from her extensive experience during her junior career with Golf Ireland and her time at Duke University in North Carolina, not forgetting her participation in two Ping Junior Solheim Cups. “We don’t get to play team golf very often,” she says, “But it’s a lot of fun when you do come together as a team and support each other.”

Maguire goes on to reflect fondly on the 2021 Solheim Cup, particularly the dynamics of her formidable partnership with Melissa Reid. It all began in the morning foursomes on day one when the pair posted a European point with a thrilling 1-up victory over the tenacious sister duo, Jessica and Nelly Korda. The performances of Maguire and Reid exemplified perfectly the all-important teamwork and level of communication skills crucial for success, as Maguire highlights:

“The fact Mel and I hadn’t played a lot together, there was a massive amount of communication between us. We continually checked in with each other, asking, ‘Are you okay?’ What do you need me to do?’ We also relied on our sense of humour to get along. We weren’t afraid to offend each other and, in that sort of environment, you are just trying to keep it as light and relaxed as possible.”

Leona Maguire and Mel Reid was a demon partnership in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perfect Partnership

The Maguire and Reid duo continued its impressive run, securing an additional 1.5 points, and, reflecting with nostalgic pride, she remarks, “Foursomes requires a lot of strategy, and the nice thing was that Mel’s game and mine complemented each other perfectly. It was a pairing that neither of us saw coming, but it worked exceptionally well.”

While acknowledging that she isn’t the most vocal person in general, Maguire has undoubtedly honed her communication skills. Despite still considering herself a rookie in some respects, particularly as this year’s match at Finca Cortesin in Spain will be her first on home soil, she would offer the same advice that she was given to this year’s rookies.

“Communication is key,” she confirms. “There are no stupid questions, so ask if you’re unsure because the chances are someone has asked the same question before or been in a similar situation. Everyone on the team knows what they’re doing, so it’s not a case of trying to change too much or do extra. Do whatever you need to do to play well and, of course, that’s going to be different for everybody.”

This time there will be fewer surprises, Maguire admits: “It was almost strange playing more practice rounds than tournament days. It was a matter of pacing ourselves through the week to ensure energy levels were still resilient by the weekend.” Away from the demands of the course, she gained a profound appreciation of the media commitments that must be fulfilled. Yet what truly opened her eyes were the tireless efforts backstage. “You don’t realise everything that goes into it. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, so it’s interesting to see how it all comes together.”

Leona clutches the trophy after Europe triumph in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Second Time Around

When it comes to the course at Finca Cortesin, which Maguire played last year after the Spanish Open, she firmly believes it will present a completely different challenge to last time in Ohio. “There are plenty of options for how the course can be set up to make it easier or harder,” she asserts. “Certain holes can play very differently, especially in foursomes versus four-balls. It will be interesting to see Suzann’s approach, but each day will bring a new test.”

The course may pose various challenges, but one constant aspect of the Solheim Cup is the electrifying 1st tee atmosphere. Maguire cites this as a personal highlight from her debut: “Walking onto the 1st tee, seeing the crowd and listening to the crowd is amazing, but I was taken aback by how loud it gets before going really, really quiet. In my foursomes matches, I teed off first both times. A lot of the girls like the noise and keep the crowd going, but I didn’t, so I had to get comfortable with the crowd going from extremely noisy to unbelievably quiet.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The home crowd at Finca Cortesin will hold the key to bolstering the European players’ spirits, and their collective support has the potential to wield significant influence over the final result. Supporters, armed with catchy and unique chants for individual players or the teams as a whole, will be in Spain to cultivate an exuberant atmosphere.

Maguire fondly recalls her participation in two Ping Junior Solheim Cups alongside her sister, Lisa, at Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois in 2009 and Killeen Castle in Ireland in 2011: “One of the wonderful things about the Junior Solheim Cup is that you get to stay on and support the [senior] team. It feels like just yesterday when I dressed up with full face paint and carried flags, so it’s special to be on the other side now receiving that support.” When asked about her choice of walk-on song or chant, she jokingly replies, “It will be interesting to see what the supporters come up with. To be honest, I don’t think you get to choose; it’s one of those things decided for you. You just have to go with it, like it or not!”

It’s fair to say that the strong sense of 1st tee camaraderie extends seamlessly to the European team room, where players engage in friendly games of table tennis, pool and cards, or simply hang out and watch TV, much as at any other tournament. “Generally, the European team gets along very well,” Maguire says. “We share a long history, playing together week in, week out on the LPGA Tour and LET. There were no forced team-bonding activities; everything flowed naturally. Many of us are already good friends. Being together as part of a unique team simply strengthens that bond further.”

Sisters Leona and Lisa Maguire representing Europe at the 2011 Ping Junior Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, does Maguire have greater expectations this year, now she has developed further as both a player and person? “Obviously, the experiences from two years ago will be in the back of my mind, so not everything will feel entirely new,” she replies. “There will be changes – new things that have been implemented and differences from being at home – but I’ll also have encountered many aspects before, providing some comfort and predictability.”

Having approached her previous Solheim Cup with minimal expectations, Maguire says she will adopt the same mindset this time. “Putting too much pressure on myself doesn’t help,” she says. “I want to enjoy the weekend to the fullest. The build-up is long, but once the match starts, it’s over so quickly, so it’s crucial to soak in the atmosphere and make the most of every moment. Ultimately, we can’t control what the American team says or does. We will just try to play as well as we can and give the European crowd something to shout about.”

As Maguire gears up for the Solheim Cup, her composed attitude and dedication to savouring the occasion hint at a player who is not only determined to perform well, but also to relish every aspect of this highly anticipated event. With her positive mindset and sense of enjoyment, she looks set to make a significant impact once again.