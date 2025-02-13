Casual Sexism Is Rife In Golf. Men, Do You Say Any Of These Things?
Unintended or not, casual remarks and actions reveal why sexism still exists in golf
The women’s team at Golf Monthly often find themselves as a solo female in a fourball at an industry event. We are a rare guest within a group of golfers who sometimes have no idea how to behave. Let’s remember that through circumstances many men have never played golf with a woman,
The round often begins and ends with loads of assumptions and hiccups, which are usually unintended, but many have an air of casual sexism. We arm ourselves with a sense of humour and the courage to pull them up on inappropriate comments or actions in the hope they will think twice when next paired up with a ‘girl’.
On arrival at the golf club, this can be immediately awkward when men discover that one of us is in the fourball - a face filter is something some golfers don’t possess! Often they are petrified about the minefield of what to say and what not to say, and also the stigma attached to the female golfer. She’s slow, she won’t know the rules, she won’t be any good. However, I can safely say that after a few years of playing golf with male colleagues, they enjoy both the company and the golf.
There’s the assumption that you use women’s clubs, or that the pink bag is yours. Perhaps you need help getting the bag out of the car and placing it on the trolley. Wait, no trolley? “You can’t possibly carry all the way round, let me get us a buggy.” Agreed, this is very gentlemanly.
Another assumption is that you’ll be playing from the forward tees. A starter on the Nicklaus course at St Mellion once asked me to pick up my ball and head to the ladies’ tee. I proceeded to say, “No,I’m ok thanks, I’m happy off the yellows.” I always see moments like this as a chance to really prove a point, so I stood up and hit the shot of my life down the middle. He quickly retreated into the starter’s hut.
Whoever you are playing golf with, throwaway comments are commonplace, but comments like, “You absolute girl” or “Oh dear, does your boyfriend play?” aimed at either themselves or other male members of your group do become a tad tiresome. We’ve all played golf with men that insult themselves with references to being feminine because they hit the ball short of the hole, or didn’t hit their drive very far. The comment, “That was a bit girly” is uttered before they’ve decelerated on a chip shot.
I played a round recently with a lovely man who I deem a pal. We all teed off from the same tee on the first hole and I hit my drive past all the men in the group. He said, “Please can I ask you not to do that again, it’s damaging my masculinity.” I then made sure I told him that I had a sore back and that the drive had flown at least 20 yards short of where it would usually land. Denting male pride is a big issue, regardless of how well you socialise with some playing partners.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Lack of toilets does limit the ability function on the course if the urge to pee strikes. The ease for guys nipping behind a bush or tree without giving it a second thought is enviable. I’ve played golf with men that continue our conversation, and trust me, they haven’t gone far off the back of the tee before they are audibly doing their business. I wonder what the reaction would be if I decided I could wait no longer.
Some men change nothing about their behaviour when playing golf with women, not stopping to think that comments and actions may offend. The old-fashioned punishment of men having to drop their trousers because their ball hasn’t reached the ladies tee is still alive and kicking. Firstly, they’re not ladies’ tees, they’re forward tees and secondly, what the hell! One of our female team members happened to be looking up at a golf club reflector mirror, only to be told, “You know that’s not to be used for putting your makeup on.”
This ability to ignore the presence of a female playing partner is more common than you think. We’ve played golf with men who walk well ahead of us, focused on where they’ve hit their ball, and we’ve regularly had to ask them to stand to the side. On the tee, they’re wandering off, as they’ve forgotten we need to tee off.
On a separate note off the golf course, when working in pro shops, it wouldn’t matter what I said on the phone, “Good morning, professional shop, Katie speaking.” A male caller would still say, “Is this the pro shop? Can I speak with a professional?” The assumption that I can’t possibly be the pro because I’m a woman, or even begin to know what the caller needs regarding golf.
Being referred to as “the woman professional” as though I’m in a separate category to the male pros, is a regular occurrence. Often I’m more qualified by a long stretch than my male counterparts yet I’m still overlooked on opinion and input to some areas of a club.
All that said, playing golf with a group of men is absolutely brilliant, and I’d recommend any woman to do this more. Men are extremely encouraging and always have so much fun. But don’t be scared to pull them up on any comments that might just not be ok!
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is based in the South of England, on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Iford Golf Centre, The Caversham- Home of Reading Golf Club and Salisbury & South Wilts Golf Club.
She freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
Katie's Current What's In The Bag
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 9degrees.
Fairway: TaylorMade Qi10 5wood
Hybrid: TaylorMade 4 & 5
Irons: TaylorMade 770 6-AW
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Grind 4 54 & 58
Putter: TaylorMade Tour X 33"
Favourite Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex with Tour Flex Pro Softspikes on the course.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Key To Hitting Long Drives Is To Use The Ground - And This Is How You Do It
Peter Finch demonstrates how a few simple moves can help you to add more yards off the tee
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘He’s The Ultimate Dealmaker’ - Jay Monahan Confident President Trump Can Reunite Golf
Jay Monahan says "ultimate dealmaker" Donald Trump can help speed things along in the PGA Tour-PIF deal, after saying he held a productive meeting with the US President
By Paul Higham Published
-
'The LPGA’s New Policy Might Seem Brutal, But If There Are No Real Consequences, Players Won’t Adjust'
Suzann Pettersen on launching VOXA and backing the LPGA's slow play policy
By Alison Root Published
-
'If Golf Truly Wants To Be Inclusive, We Don’t Just Need Diverse Faces In Ads, We Need Boots On The Ground Actively Educating Families On Where And How They Can Start Playing'
Coach Shayain has experienced first-hand the barriers that minority golfers face, but the sport is ready for a shift and she's helping to lead the way
By Carly Cummins Published
-
7 Things That Irritate Women Golfers... And It's Not Men!
Golf can be a frustrating game, but beyond the challenges of hitting a ball, there are plenty of other things that get under golfers’ skin
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
'I’m Still Practicing, Maybe Not Spending As Many Long Days On The Course, But Every Time I Tee It Up, I Still Want That Feeling Of Competing To Win' – Why Lexi Thompson Isn’t Walking Away From Golf Just Yet
We caught up with fan favourite Lexi Thompson to discuss golf, love, and life beyond the LPGA
By Alison Root Published
-
Who Are The New Brand Ambassadors For LPGA*USGA Girls Golf?
Meet the LPGA ambassadors who have been selected for their unique qualities to empower, enrich, engage, exercise and energize
By Alison Root Published
-
The Equipment Every Female Golfer Needs... But Often Overlooks
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins explains why many golfers are missing out on equipment that will add enjoyment and improve their game
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
The 7 Golf Brands And Products That Impressed Me At The PGA Show
With almost 400 exhibitors at the PGA Show, our women's editor selects some brands and products to look out for in 2025
By Alison Root Published
-
'Some Golfers Are Labelled As Odd If They Practice Too Much' – Why?
PGA Professional Emma Booth on why women in particular are deemed unusual if they spend time practicing
By Emma Booth Published