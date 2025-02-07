7 Things That Irritate Women Golfers... And It's Not Men!

Throughout my years in the industry, I’ve been baffled by the number of irritations in the game. These frustrations come in many forms, yet most have simple fixes and can easily be avoided. Here are the 7 most common complaints I hear from female golfers.

Where Is Women's Golf Gear?

The number one groan is that the pro shop doesn’t stock women’s clothing. I want to point out that I do have some sympathy for the pros. Women often wait with bated breath for the sale rail to appear, without previously purchasing anything at full price. Understandably, this leaves the professionals scared to take a leap of faith to order in more stock next time.

It’s fair to say that pros often play it too safe with the choice of colours and styles and a lack of dynamic designs means that women are less likely to splash out. Retail at clubs needs to shift and it’s not just the pros that need to change their attitude. Creating events where women spend because it’s a special occasion works, or asking women what they want. Loyalty begins with generous care for the customer. Try it, you may be surprised!

Maintenance Moans

Weekly greenkeeping maintenance often falls on a traditional ladies’ day, for example Tuesday. Of course, seasonal maintenance must happen and yes, Tuesday is likely to be a quieter day, but I’d love to see a rotation of days so it’s fair for all. Or, perhaps with enough warning, women who usually play on that day, can arrange an away-day, or even move their usual game or competition to another day of the week. No warning is the problem. Working together to find a solution would be ideal and communication is vital.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Forward Tee Afterthought

Not only are forward tees often totally inappropriately positioned, but so often they’re uneven with markers aiming into the bushes! We know that not only are forward tees misplaced, they’re often too far back, according to research by Fiona Womack and Sharon Eales.

When you next meet a female golfer in the car park and ask how her round was, if you have your head bitten off, remember that she’s possibly just spent the round whacking her longest club to get to the longest holes three or four times, then having to get up and down to get 2 points. When you’re a shorter hitter this game is exhausting, everyone gets cranky when they’re tired!

Toilet Break

The lack of toilets on a golf course is still a major concern for female golfers. It’s not the lack of bushes and substantial shrubbery that worries us! Women who have their periods whilst playing, or women who need regular pit stops, can be put off joining a club with limited facilities. It’s not just toilets on the course that can be overlooked. I’ve been to many women's changing rooms that feel more broom cupboard and usually lack the basics such as a hairdryer or shower curtain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playground Tactics

I don’t know what it is about golf clubs that causes many female members to get on their high horse and become so malicious - stamping authority to make themselves feel important. It’s forever baffled me how people can be so fickle within this sport. Often going out of their way to make new golfers or high handicappers feel embarrassed or inferior. There is simply no need for it, yet I’ve taught women who are regularly reduced to tears and literally bullied within their sections.

Finding the right club and ultimately your tribe is so important in this game. No golf club should stand for behaviours that mirror those of our school days. Gossip is fun, but not when it’s at the expense of the feelings of others. Finding out why that member is difficult or aggressive is so important also. None of us know what’s going on in the life of others until we take the time to find out. Getting to know somebody and showing you care can totally transform them.

Overzealous Encouragement

Be careful what you wish for because as much as the diehard negative vampire can be a drain on your game, the over enthusiastic clapping and “What a fantastic shot!” can be positively exhausting according to some. Applause as your ball soars out of bounds might have been meant as means of encouragement, but frankly, it is not helpful. This level of comment can come from any playing partner, and while it’s great to be positive, just be aware that silence is sometimes golden after a lost ball incident.

Healthy Food

Whether it’s pro shop snacks or salads on the menu, if you’re trying to eat ‘clean’ you’re often out of luck at a golf club. Healthy porridge on the breakfast menu, bananas in the pro shop or at the halfway house are often in short supply. No wonder women opt to share soup and sandwiches! Fatty options in large portions don’t appeal to many women. Rethinking what’s on offer at the club needs input from your membership and often outsourcing help from a local nutritionist within that discussion is a great way to give the food on offer a healthy makeover.

There are many irritants in this game and so many would assume that it’s the comments and actions of male golfers that get up women’s noses the most. Wrong! So many of the women I coach love playing golf with men and find them to be super encouraging and supportive. So, if any of these points have struck a chord, be that person who makes change happen and rather than complain, try finding a solution and working together with the club and the female membership. Collaboration is always stronger and often the future of your club will be much brighter as a result of your actions.