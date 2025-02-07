7 Things That Irritate Women Golfers... And It's Not Men!
Golf can be a frustrating game, but beyond the challenges of hitting a ball, there are plenty of other things that get under golfers’ skin
Throughout my years in the industry, I’ve been baffled by the number of irritations in the game. These frustrations come in many forms, yet most have simple fixes and can easily be avoided. Here are the 7 most common complaints I hear from female golfers.
Where Is Women's Golf Gear?
The number one groan is that the pro shop doesn’t stock women’s clothing. I want to point out that I do have some sympathy for the pros. Women often wait with bated breath for the sale rail to appear, without previously purchasing anything at full price. Understandably, this leaves the professionals scared to take a leap of faith to order in more stock next time.
It’s fair to say that pros often play it too safe with the choice of colours and styles and a lack of dynamic designs means that women are less likely to splash out. Retail at clubs needs to shift and it’s not just the pros that need to change their attitude. Creating events where women spend because it’s a special occasion works, or asking women what they want. Loyalty begins with generous care for the customer. Try it, you may be surprised!
Maintenance Moans
Weekly greenkeeping maintenance often falls on a traditional ladies’ day, for example Tuesday. Of course, seasonal maintenance must happen and yes, Tuesday is likely to be a quieter day, but I’d love to see a rotation of days so it’s fair for all. Or, perhaps with enough warning, women who usually play on that day, can arrange an away-day, or even move their usual game or competition to another day of the week. No warning is the problem. Working together to find a solution would be ideal and communication is vital.
Forward Tee Afterthought
Not only are forward tees often totally inappropriately positioned, but so often they’re uneven with markers aiming into the bushes! We know that not only are forward tees misplaced, they’re often too far back, according to research by Fiona Womack and Sharon Eales.
When you next meet a female golfer in the car park and ask how her round was, if you have your head bitten off, remember that she’s possibly just spent the round whacking her longest club to get to the longest holes three or four times, then having to get up and down to get 2 points. When you’re a shorter hitter this game is exhausting, everyone gets cranky when they’re tired!
Toilet Break
The lack of toilets on a golf course is still a major concern for female golfers. It’s not the lack of bushes and substantial shrubbery that worries us! Women who have their periods whilst playing, or women who need regular pit stops, can be put off joining a club with limited facilities. It’s not just toilets on the course that can be overlooked. I’ve been to many women's changing rooms that feel more broom cupboard and usually lack the basics such as a hairdryer or shower curtain.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Playground Tactics
I don’t know what it is about golf clubs that causes many female members to get on their high horse and become so malicious - stamping authority to make themselves feel important. It’s forever baffled me how people can be so fickle within this sport. Often going out of their way to make new golfers or high handicappers feel embarrassed or inferior. There is simply no need for it, yet I’ve taught women who are regularly reduced to tears and literally bullied within their sections.
Finding the right club and ultimately your tribe is so important in this game. No golf club should stand for behaviours that mirror those of our school days. Gossip is fun, but not when it’s at the expense of the feelings of others. Finding out why that member is difficult or aggressive is so important also. None of us know what’s going on in the life of others until we take the time to find out. Getting to know somebody and showing you care can totally transform them.
Overzealous Encouragement
Be careful what you wish for because as much as the diehard negative vampire can be a drain on your game, the over enthusiastic clapping and “What a fantastic shot!” can be positively exhausting according to some. Applause as your ball soars out of bounds might have been meant as means of encouragement, but frankly, it is not helpful. This level of comment can come from any playing partner, and while it’s great to be positive, just be aware that silence is sometimes golden after a lost ball incident.
Healthy Food
Whether it’s pro shop snacks or salads on the menu, if you’re trying to eat ‘clean’ you’re often out of luck at a golf club. Healthy porridge on the breakfast menu, bananas in the pro shop or at the halfway house are often in short supply. No wonder women opt to share soup and sandwiches! Fatty options in large portions don’t appeal to many women. Rethinking what’s on offer at the club needs input from your membership and often outsourcing help from a local nutritionist within that discussion is a great way to give the food on offer a healthy makeover.
There are many irritants in this game and so many would assume that it’s the comments and actions of male golfers that get up women’s noses the most. Wrong! So many of the women I coach love playing golf with men and find them to be super encouraging and supportive. So, if any of these points have struck a chord, be that person who makes change happen and rather than complain, try finding a solution and working together with the club and the female membership. Collaboration is always stronger and often the future of your club will be much brighter as a result of your actions.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is based in the South of England, on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Iford Golf Centre, The Caversham- Home of Reading Golf Club and Salisbury & South Wilts Golf Club.
She freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
Katie's Current What's In The Bag
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 9degrees.
Fairway: TaylorMade Qi10 5wood
Hybrid: TaylorMade 4 & 5
Irons: TaylorMade 770 6-AW
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Grind 4 54 & 58
Putter: TaylorMade Tour X 33"
Favourite Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex with Tour Flex Pro Softspikes on the course.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What's Next On The LIV Golf To-Do List?
It's been a nice offseason for LIV Golf but new CEO Scott O'Neil still has some big items on his to-do list in 2025, we look at the main ones
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Signs Landmark UK Broadcast Deal With ITV
LIV Golf has signed another new broadcast deal as ITV will now show the 2025 season on free-to-air television in the UK
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I’m Still Practicing, Maybe Not Spending As Many Long Days On The Course, But Every Time I Tee It Up, I Still Want That Feeling Of Competing To Win' – Why Lexi Thompson Isn’t Walking Away From Golf Just Yet
We caught up with fan favourite Lexi Thompson to discuss golf, love, and life beyond the LPGA
By Alison Root Published
-
Who Are The New Brand Ambassadors For LPGA*USGA Girls Golf?
Meet the LPGA ambassadors who have been selected for their unique qualities to empower, enrich, engage, exercise and energize
By Alison Root Published
-
The Equipment Every Female Golfer Needs... But Often Overlooks
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins explains why many golfers are missing out on equipment that will add enjoyment and improve their game
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
The 7 Golf Brands And Products That Impressed Me At The PGA Show
With almost 400 exhibitors at the PGA Show, our women's editor selects some brands and products to look out for in 2025
By Alison Root Published
-
'Some Golfers Are Labelled As Odd If They Practice Too Much' – Why?
PGA Professional Emma Booth on why women in particular are deemed unusual if they spend time practicing
By Emma Booth Published
-
'I’ve Finally Fixed The Move That Was Killing My Golf Swing'
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe shares the challenge she took on to fix an ingrained swing fault
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
7 Personality Traits That Make A Great Club Captain
Being asked to captain a golf club is an honour, but it comes with responsibility. There are seven personality traits we think the best club captains possess
By Carly Cummins Published
-
7 Fun Golf Range Games To Instantly Improve Your Skills
Forget boring golf practice! Find out how the latest golf range games will improve your golf
By Emma Booth Published