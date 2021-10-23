Blogs
Discover insights from amateurs and professionals alike when it comes to the gear for beginners, the gear for experts and the kit for everyone in between.
For every golf opinion, argument and debate look no further than our blog pages. From our office blog through to our tour talk, the Golf Monthly blog pages are guaranteed to fill you with thought, critique and praise. Read our editor Mike Harris’s blogs to stay up to date with the latest magazine issues. Office Blog | Tour Talk | More Than A Game | Gear Blog | From the Editor
Latest
Double Eagle: eBay’s Broad Range Of Golf Equipment, From Scotty Cameron Putters To Callaway Drivers. Find It All, And More.
eBay is the one-stop-shop for golf equipment
-
Eddie Pepperell Column: My Journey To Becoming A Professional
Read Golf Monthly's new playing editor Eddie Pepperell's first column
By Golf Monthly •
-
The European Tour Cannot Afford A Postponed Ryder Cup
Read our editor-at-large Bill Elliott's latest GM column on why the European Tour can't afford the financial hit of a postponed Ryder Cup
By Bill Elliott •
-
Wayne Riley: Easier For American-Based Golfers During Covid-19 Lockdown
'When play resumes...make no mistake, the guys who live in the USA will be at a distinct advantage'
By Elliott Heath •
-
Why Sports Journalists Are As Important As Ever
In this era of instant access to information and platforms like Twitter connecting players with fans, has the importance of journalists diminished? Not at all, according to our editor-at-large
By Bill Elliott •
-
A Message From Golf Monthly’s Editor
A Message From Golf Monthly’s Editor
By Golf Monthly •
-
Fergus Bisset LAAC Friday: Distance learning
Watching the youngsters in Mexico, Fergus considers the distance debate
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Fergus Bisset: LAAC Wednesday
After a slightly stressful journey, Fergus is delighted to have arrived in Mexico
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Fergus Bisset: Enjoying golf vicariously
If you can't do it yourself, bask in the glory of others
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Don't Hate The Players, Hate The Game
Joel Tadman on why the players aren't to blame for failing driver tests
By Joel Tadman •