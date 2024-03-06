Are Players Paid To Appear In Full Swing 2?
The latest series of the hit Netflix documentary, Full Swing, has just landed on our screens... but do the players get paid?
After what seems like an eternity of waiting, the release of Full Swing 2, the latest series of the hit documentary produced by Netflix, is finally here. Boasting an all-star cast, with some of the biggest names in world golf, there are plenty of highlights to watch out for in this series.
A cynical person might question how they can convince so many superstars to agree to letting the cameras beyond the ropes, and into their personal lives. You may even have wondered yourself... are players paid to appear in Full Swing 2?
Are players paid to appear in Full Swing 2?
It might surprise you to find out that the golfers who appear in Full Swing 2 are not actually paid, which seems odd when you consider that they have no editorial control of the content produced.
In an article released by The Athletic in June 2023, prior to the release of Full Swing 2, producer Chad Mumm confirmed that players only see their episode about a week before it airs.
Mumm explained, “We're not producing scenes; it's not 'The Kardashians,". “We don't ask someone to get into an argument over groceries or something."
If I am honest, I was a little bit surprised to hear that players aren't paid. While I can understand the benefits of appearing on the popular documentary, there is also a risk of the added attention being damaging to the public image of certain individuals.
With behind-the-scenes access, viewers get the chance to sculpt their opinion on players based on more than just their on-course form and demeanour, and that can be unpredictable.
In the case of Joel Dahmen and Keegan Bradley, the positives are boundless, with both players arguably becoming the unsung heroes of Full Swing season one and two, respectively.
The upside isn't the there for everyone, however, with the potential for criticism and scrutiny lurking at the other end of this finely balanced set of scales. Without mentioning any names in particular, my perspective on certain characters certainly changed as a result of watching the second series – and unfortunately not for the better.
With very divisive topics being explored, including the emergence of LIV Golf and a tempestuous period for the PGA Tour, participating could be seen as a risk with very little reward.
