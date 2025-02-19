7 Signs You Need To Replace Your Golf Equipment
Has your golf gear seen better days? Here are 7 signs that it might need an upgrade
Golf can be an expensive game. A new set of golf clubs can set you back thousands of pounds. Then there’s a bag, trolley, golf shoes and clothing, so it's no wonder we can be reluctant to change our gear.
Some golfers are content playing with old clubs that have seen better days, but if you want more enjoyment from your golf, then keeping your bag up-to-date is important. There are certain tell-tale signs that upgrading your equipment can have a profoundly positive impact on your game.
Trolley Battery Is On The Blink
The manufacturers love to tell us that a golf trolley battery has a long life, but in reality, like all batteries they eventually start to reduce in their ability to charge and last 18, 27 or even 36-holes. While an old trolley may have life left in it, the likelihood is that it has an archaic, heavy battery the size of a brick! Although it will still get you from A-to-B, modern golf trolleys have small, lightweight lithium batteries that are so much easier to lift. An upgrade could be a back-saver, as well as preventing the ordeal of the battery dying with a few holes to play and you having to push a heavy trolley back to the clubhouse.
Grooves Are Worn Out Or Damaged
Do not under-estimate the importance of the grooves on your irons and wedges and the role that they play in spin control. Keeping grooves clean with a wire brush is always advisable, but after years of use the sharpness of the grooves inevitably gets worn down. As grooves become more degraded, they are less able to channel away moisture and dirt from the contact with the ball to maintain spin. This means that your spin control will be noticeably poorer, approach shots won’t stop as quickly on the greens, wedge shots will run out more.
Grooves can also get damaged through wear and tear, little dents can cause imperfections on the face. A mishit shot could actually be due to the impact out of the sweet spot that’s no longer as sweet! If you only upgrade one piece of equipment every few years then your wedges should be a priority, as they are the most important clubs for scoring. The spin control you’ll gain around the greens from sharp grooves is phenomenal.
Shorter Off The Tee
Does your driving distance seem shorter than it should be? Maybe your playing partners are 10 yards or more past you. While a loss of distance is an inevitability of aging as our swing speed becomes slower and we get less flexible and powerful, it can also be due to the old technology you’re using.
Modern drivers are designed to hit the ball much further than those from a decade ago, nevertheless there are golfers who are still playing drivers from their beginner days. Not only will your technique have changed, warranting perhaps a different flex shaft or loft driver, but the technology that’s designed into modern drivers has advanced so much. Having one of the best drivers is an easy way to ensure that you have the best chance of maximising the distance from your swing. This will be one upgrade that could have a dramatic effect on distance, and who doesn’t want to hit it further?
Dated Dimples
Are you the sort of golfer who hardly ever loses a ball and therefore will play round after round with the same one? Playing an old golf ball can be harmful to your scores, as the dimples on old golf balls lose their depth after many rounds. If you play a well-used golf ball you will start to lose out on spin control around the greens as the dimples flatten.
The most dramatic difference will be noticeable in the flight of the ball. Hitting it off-line, a little lower than normal, drives that just seem to ‘drop’ out of the sky - all the effect of worn out golf ball dimples. A dozen of the best golf balls won’t break the bank, so make sure you retire your used golf balls to the practice bag.
Out-Of-Date GPS Device
Golf GPS devices are a bit like mobile phones. The technology is constantly evolving, improving and upgrading. Most of us will think nothing of upgrading our mobile phone every 2-3 years at the end of a contract, yet upgrading a golf GPS device doesn’t even occur to us. Using old tech on the course can mean that you’re not getting yardages as accurately. New courses might have also been added to the latest versions. A new GPS device may come with the added benefit of being lighter to wear, easier to handle and have a more visible screen, longer battery life and so on. There are many benefits of upgrading.
Worn Out Putter Face
We’ve already talked about the destructive effect of playing wedges and irons with degraded grooves, but has it even occurred to you that a putter face has a similar lifespan? Just like an iron, the putter face gets worn down over time due to the impact of the ball. This is particularly prevalent for users of soft polymer insert putters, although marks can also accumulate even on metal. And metal putters will rust. Switching to a new putter every few seasons can improve the ball roll out on the greens and give you a confidence boost.
Shiny Grips
The grip is your only contact with the club, so it goes without saying that tacky grips are easier and more comfortable to hold. If your hands slip then the club can twist and shots will veer off-line. Worn grips also become more slippery when it rains. The most tell-tale sign that your grips need replacing is when they look shiny. One of the bonuses of getting new grips is that you can alter the size, colour and style. Sufferers of arthritis, for instance, will benefit from using a thicker, tackier grip that’s easier to hold. There are many types on the market that come in different sizes, textures and some even have alignment lines to help you position your hands correctly.
