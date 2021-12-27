6 Signs You Need New Clubs

Professionals change their golf clubs all the time because they want the clubs to perform at their best at all times.

Admittedly, we do not need to do this as amateurs but there are still indicators of drops in performance which could result in higher scores. If we want to get better, every aspect of our golf game has to work for us and not against us.

Now we should acknowledge that lessons with your PGA professional can also help you but equipment can do a lot for your game these days as well.

So check out the video below and have a read of this piece in which we take a look at the six signs you need new golf clubs.

1. Physical Damage

This is an obvious point to make but your gear isn't going to perform as well for you if it is damaged. This can take the form of chips, dings and marks on the clubhead itself, dull grooves, splintering of the shaft, etc.

Ultimately, as annoying as a mark can be on the club, this point isn't about aesthetics really. Damage to your golf club will have a negative impact on performance because you may not create as much spin, may not hit it as far and so on.

We recommend taking a really good look at your golf clubs to see if there are any blemishes or damaged areas. If there are, then maybe it is time to upgrade.

2. Distance Drop Off

If balls aren't going as far as you are expecting, or as far as they used to right the way through the bag, then this could be an indication that something needs upgrading.

If distance has dropped with any club in the bag, then it could be worth looking at. (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

3. Long Irons

Our third point relates to your long irons going the same distance. Relating to 3, 4, 5 and maybe the six iron, if the carry distance is the same for those irons then something needs to change.

The solution might just be getting a new set of irons because longer irons these days have technologies to help them be easier to hit and make them more forgiving.

Or you could change the style of club entirely and put a hybrid in the bag to help you be more consistent at the top end of the bag.

Our point here is with the longer irons you need to make sure you know how far you are hitting them and there is an even spread of possibly 8-10 yards between them.

4. Wedges

Our fourth point relates to lack of spin with your wedges. If your wedges aren't creating as much spin and the ball isn't grabbing into the grooves as much, then the time may have come to invest in some new models.

There is a reason the top professionals change their wedges constantly and that is because the wedges are the clubs that wear the quickest. Now we amateurs probably don't really need to do that but if you are noticing a lack of spin on full wedge shots or ones around the green, then an upgrade could be the way to go.

Lacking spin? Your wedge setup could be due an upgrade (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

5. Ball Flight

Our penultimate sign is a ballooning ball flight primarily with the driver and woods. Modern technology is designed to launch the ball high and with low spin, which therefore is supposed to create a ball flight which is straight out and then falling out of the sky.

The issue is when you see the ball rising as it is still moving forwards because that tells you there is too much backspin. Ultimately that is going to rob you of distance.

If this relates to you and you have an adjustable club then you may be able to tweak something in the head to change your ball flight.

Whereas if you use an older model then technology has come a long way so it could be time to get a new driver or fairway wood in the bag.

Of course if you are in any doubt, go to your local professional with a launch monitor and they will be able to give you insight into whether you are in the right kind of window in terms of backspin and ball flight.

6. Club Gapping

Our final sign is when you haven't got the club you need for a given situation, especially if that situation occurs a lot.

The simple solution here is if you have a problematic situation on the golf course then solve it with your equipment so next time you face that shot, you feel confident in dealing with it.

