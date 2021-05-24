The Verdura Resort will open in October later this year, and now golfers can see what's on offer at the spectacular new course.

Verdura Resort Reveals New Golf Course

Verdura Resort has revealed images of its brand new golf course, which runs right along the Mediterranean coastline and fully opens in October.

Part of Rocco Forte Hotels in Sicily, the resort hosted the European Tour’s Rocco Forte Sicilian Open in 2012, 2017, and 2018, and is a member of the exclusive European Tour Destinations network.

World-renowned golf course architect Kyle Phillips has designed the course, renovating his original design with brand new holes.

Nine holes will be ready for play in August, with the other half of holes scheduled for completion in October.

Hole four and hole nine with both feature completely brand new designs, offering incredible views of the Mediterranean while challenging players at the same time due to the the slightly dogleg design.

Players will have to avoid the water on both sides of some holes from the tee, with fairway bunkers and undulating greens featuring throughout as well.

Phillips is excited for the improved version of the course, after speaking about the re-design and renovation work currently taking place.

“The drama of the coastline has been improved, so we have made the most of it,” said Phillips.

“That ninth hole is an example of what happened and how we have managed to make a fantastic new hole out of it.”

An exciting new addition to the course is the implementation of a double green – where two holes share the same green.

“One of the things that we didn’t have before – but we have now – is a double green, a bit like some of those huge greens at St Andrews.

“It will be the new eighth hole (par five) and the new 10th hole (par four) which will share a green.

“It was something I had pondered at one time before.

“The green is absolutely massive and could be very interesting if you are putting on the wrong part of it!

“It is new, fresh, the result is great and I think it will be really well-received.

“I expected it to turn out well and it’s definitely reached the level we were striving for.”