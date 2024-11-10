What Does Augusta National Have In Common With Weston Super Mare Golf Club? Find Out Here...

The Alister Mackenzie Legacy

Having learnt his architectural trade beginning with his home course at Alwoodley in 1907, Alister MacKenzie would go on to create and modify many more courses in almost 30 years, including Augusta National as well as these five extremely varied English layouts. His legacy lives on both in many Top 100 and Next 100 courses and elsewhere.

Weston-Super-Mare

The original course here on the Somerset coast was designed by Tom Dunn in 1892, but it was largely remodelled by MacKenzie some 30 years later. Running over level ground that borders the beach and has lovely views over the Bristol Channel, two of its toughest par 4s, the 5th and 6th, are played on the other side of Links Road at the far end.

Looking back over the opening hole at Weston-Super-Mare (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

The course has its very own Road Hole at the 15th, so named due to its similarity in both design and difficulty to the famous penultimate hole on the Old Course at St Andrews. This is a very enjoyable course that is also one of the finest in the county.

GF: 18 holes £60wd, £70we

W: westonsupermaregolfclub.com

Seaton Carew

The ninth at Seaton Carew, named Jimmy Kay after the club's longest-serving professional (Image credit: Seaton Carew Golf Club)

Most unusually, this Top 200 course in County Durham has 22 holes, and they can be played in a variety of configurations. The original MacKenzie holes make up the Old, while 14 of these combine with four newer ones designed by Frank Pennink, known as the Brabazon.

One of the 22 holes at Seaton Carew (Image credit: Seaton Carew Golf Club)

This is a really strong, traditional links where the natural setting of the holes contrasts vividly with the industrial surroundings. Celebrating its 150th anniversary, the club hosted this year’s English Amateur Championships. Why not play all 22 holes and make up your own mind as to which configuration is best!

GF: 18 holes £90 all week

W: seatoncarewgolfclub.co.uk

Broadway

The view from the elevated tee on the par-3 fifth at Broadway has fine, far-reaching views (Image credit: Broadway Golf Club)

Broadway Golf Club is not the only club in the country to be located in one county (in this case Worcestershire) but affiliated to a different union (Gloucestershire), but that matters not one jot. What does matter, is that this is a delightful course situated high up in the Cotswold hills with excellent views and plenty of very enjoyable golf on offer.

Looking back down the par-3 thirteenth hole at Broadway (Image credit: Broadway Golf Club)

MacKenzie came in during the 1920s to redesign and expand the course, before further work by Tom Simpson and James Braid, with the excellent and very attractive par-3 5th his greatest legacy here. There are excellent views from the clubhouse down over the course and beyond.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GF: 18 holes £70wd, £75we

W: broadwaygolfclub.co.uk

Stanmore

The par-4 seventh at Stanmore is a relatively short par 4 played from an elevated tee (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

Founded in 1893, the original development here had 27 holes until MacKenzie was engaged soon after the First World War to create just the one bigger and better course of 18. Just 10 miles to the north-east of Heathrow Airport, it is now an oasis in suburbia, with a relatively tight course that boasts a handful of enjoyable short holes.

The closing hole at Stanmore is a par 5 that may raise hopes of a birdie to finish (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

There are also two par 5s at the 11th and 18th where there will be hopes of a birdie. Kept in fine fettle, this undulating course is remarkably good value for anywhere of this quality so close to the capital.

GF: 18 holes £39.50-£49.50wd, £60we

W: stanmoregolfclub.co.uk

Worcester

The short eighth at Worcester plays over a pond (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

You might be forgiven for thinking that somewhere with Country Club in its name is going to be a newish venture, but this club close to the River Severn actually dates back to 1898 and was previously known as Worcester City.

The closing hole at Worcester is a strong par 4 that works its way from right to left (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

The extremely busy Alister MacKenzie was hired in 1927 to design what is now a tree-lined parkland course to the west of the city. Following a tough start with three demanding par 4s surrounding two par 5s, it eases up just a little with only one more par 5 but a handful of attractive short holes.