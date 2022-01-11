Traigh Golf Course Review
A fun little nine-holer with some of the best views from any golf course, anywhere in the world.
By Fergus Bisset published
Traigh Golf Course Review
GF £18 for nine holes, £23 for the day
Par 34, 2,456 yards
Slope
GM Verdict – Golf in its purest form and played in one of the most stunning settings anywhere in the world.
Favourite Hole – 2nd. A strong par-4 offering a risk/reward opportunity. Cut the corner or go the long way round.
The “Road to the Isles” from Fort William to Mallaig is one of the most striking on the British mainland. With views of Loch Eil, the Glenfinnan Monument and Loch Shiel, the rugged splendour of the higher ground towards Lochailort and down to Arisaig, it’s a drive that feeds the soul. Just off the main road at Arisaig lies a wee nine-hole golf course arguably boasting the finest views of any track, anywhere. Standing on the 1st green of the quirky layout at Traigh, one looks west over the white sands and turquoise seas towards the islands or Rum and Eigg and the towering “Cuillins” of Skye. The first few holes of the nine-hole course showcase this awesome vista then, further on, the layout turns inland towards the brooding mountains of Morar. This is golf in a pure and unadulterated form, one of the great short courses of western Scotland.
The 1st is a par-3 uphill to a plateau green – the ball must carry all the way. Then the great par-4 second gives two options – Take on the carry and cut the corner, avoiding gorse and OB or bail out and play the hole to its full 450 yards.
There are two fine par-3s the 3rd and 5th, both played out towards the sea and the isles before the course heads inland to a couple of long holes – the 7th and 8th. It was on the former that a huge sinkhole appeared back in 2014. It’s been fully repaired but a grass bunker marks its position.
The ninth tee offers a final panoramic view before taking you back down to sea level where you must decide whether to call it a day or head round again – Very few people opt for the first choice as you’ll fancy tackling the unique and enjoyable holes again with a little more knowledge of what’s required.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
