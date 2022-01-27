Longcliffe Golf Club Course Review
Longcliffe Golf Club on the edge of Charnwood Forest flies under the radar despite being one of the best courses in Leicestershire
Longcliffe Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £55wd, £65 Sun; Day £65wd; Twilight: £25
Par 72, 6,612 yards
Slope 138
GM Verdict – A mature heathland/woodland layout on the edge of Charnwood Forest with some splendid far-reaching views from certain holes.
Favourite Hole – The mid-length par-3 15th where the proximity of the water on the left may well see you tangling with the bunker or tree on the right.
Some counties fare better than others when it comes to lists of the very best courses in the land, but all counties have some very good golf courses whether or not they earn a wider reputation. While the best golf courses in Nottinghamshire, for example, would include both Hollinwell and Sherwood Forest from the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100, Leicestershire, directly to the south, has no courses generally regarded to be in those very upper echelons
All of which means that courses like Longcliffe near Loughborough fly considerably under the radar and aren't widely known outside the local area, despite ranking highly on any list of the best golf courses in Leicestershire and being regarded as one of the best in the East Midlands.
This fine heathland/woodland course dating back to 1906 cuts its way through the edges of Charnwood Forest, serving up some superb views in places, perhaps at their finest as you gaze down the almost arrow-straight par-5 8th, the course’s longest test at 565 yards, though mercifully it is downhill.
Longcliffe is not without its particular challenges either. The tough par 4s at 7 and 12 will certainly catch your eye, weighing in at 461 and 481 yards respectively off the whites, with quite a sharp dogleg to negotiate too on the latter. But easier tests lie in wait too, right to the end in fact, with the 338-yard 18th ranked the easiest hole on the course according to its Stroke Index. CONGU may raise an eyebrow, but what’s not to like about a relatively unintimidating finishing hole, albeit one with several bunkers to avoid?
The signature hole is probably the 15th, one of just three par 3s, none of which exceeds 179 yards even off the tips – a welcome rarity in this day and age. The green here features quite a narrow entrance with water tight left and a big bunker and tall tree on the right should you bail out well away from the pond. Erring long to the broadest part of the green is probably the sensible play here.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
-
Beaconsfield Golf Club Course Review
Beaconsfield Golf Club in Buckinghamshire is home to a fine Harry Colt parkland layout with a particularly strong set of par 3s
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Perranporth Golf Club Course Review
The undulating James Braid design at Perranporth Golf Club may baffle some but will delight many more
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Carradale Golf Club Course Review
The sensational and sporty nine-holer at Carradale Golf Club is the dictionary definition of a hidden gem
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Llanymynech Golf Club Course Review
The elevated course at Llanymynech Golf Club represents the best of unfussy, natural and timeless charm
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Kinghorn Golf Club Course Review
Kinghorn Golf Club is home to a massively entertaining and unbelievably great-value hillside course
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Lyme Regis Golf Club Course Review
The varied and always scenic course at Lyme Regis Golf Club has a great deal to offer
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Bull Bay Golf Club Course Review
The superbly tranquil and off-the-beaten-track design at Bull Bay Golf Club is very distinctive and memorable
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Aberystwyth Golf Club Course Review
The brilliantly-sited course at Aberystwyth Golf Club is full of wow-factor and eye-catching views
By Rob Smith • Published