Bull Bay Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £32.50-£40 Sun-Fri, £37.50-£45 Sat

Par 70, 6,276 yards

Slope 127

GM Verdict An interesting, scenic, characterful and varied Fowler design that deserves far greater recognition

Favourite Hole The unique par-4 7th with a blind drive over the brow before a testing approach up the slope beyond two stone outbuildings

Opening shortly before World War I, this lightly-bunkered Herbert Fowler design is in the centre of Anglesey’s scenic and craggy north coast. Its elevated position means that wind is often a factor, but to compensate there are views out over the sea and up towards the Isle of Man that are simply magnificent. There are constant changes in direction, each offering something new and unexpected, as well as some very demanding back tee questions.

A view over the opening green and the lovely bay beyond (Image credit: Bull Bay Golf Club)

The round begins with a pair of tough par 4s up the hill that will call for concentration and good ball-striking from the off. The 3rd is an equally demanding par 3, also bunkerless, and 220 yards from the back tee. Things don’t ease a lot at the next three, but all are interesting and different.

The seventh is a fabulous hole full of character with a tough approach up to the green (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Not everyone will warm to the 7th as the drive needs to be a full-blooded one over the marker pole to a hidden fairway. If successful, a very appealing green site awaits up on the hill beyond.

Looking back from behind the elevated green at the ninth hole (Image credit: Bull Bay Golf Club)

The 8th is the first par 5, again with a tricky drive, and then up to a raised green and so playing longer than its 475 yards. The front nine ends with another down-and-up par 4, this time to a beautifully-sited green that looks as though it was simply meant to be there.

An aerial view of the idyllic and very natural layout at Bull Bay (Image credit: Bull Bay Golf Club)

The back nine has an exciting 3-5-3 start with the par-5 11th running over a wonderfully bumpy fairway. The 13th is a gentle dogleg par 4, but you now need to brace yourself for a really strong finish.

The fifteenth is a lovely, meandering par 5 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 14th is another dogleg to the left where you need to be long enough to see the green, and the 15th is the final, rollercoaster par 5. There is some slight respite at the short 16th, but the closing two are excellent long par 4s that run in the opposite direction from one another. If the wind doesn’t get you at one, it will at the other! A really strong end to a captivating and unusual round.

The island of Anglesey has four varied 18-hole courses and so makes for a very interesting, alternative, and well-priced golfing destination. Bull Bay is an extremely friendly club where staff and members take the time to welcome visitors. If it wasn’t quite so off the beaten track - a strength far more than a weakness - it would be far better known. North Wales has plenty of fine golf to offer, and Bull Bay is one of its most interesting and varied courses.