Auchterarder Golf Club Course Review
Auchterarder Golf Club, which lies right next door to its famous Perthshire neighbour, Gleneagles, is a lovely place for a game
By Jeremy Ellwood published
GF Round: £50-£55; Day £60-£70
Par 69, 5,800 yards
Slope 120
GM Verdict – A lovely short course right next to Gleneagles with splendid views of the Ochil Hills and a particularly challenging closing trio.
Favourite Hole – The par-5 6th is a short three-shotter up the hill, with a narrow entrance to a green framed beautifully by pines and bunkers.
Perthshire may not be blessed with the higher mountains of Scotland’s northern reaches, but the more subtle grandeur of the Ochil Hills near Auchterarder is equally alluring. This small town is particularly blessed when it comes to golf with the superb Gleneagles Hotel close by, home to two of the best golf courses in Perthshire in its Top 100 beauties, the King’s Course and the Queen’s Course.
There is, of course, a third 18-holer at Gleneagles in the PGA Centenary Course of 2014 Ryder Cup fame. Right next to the 15th hole, where Jamie Donaldson hit his cup-winning wedge, lies the town’s own very pretty little golf course, a fine example of a sub 6,000-yarder that really knows how to look after itself.
The hole that flanks its more celebrated neighbour is the excellent par-5 6th, but several holes stand out before then, among them the par-4 3rd, a short dogleg left to a green backed by a small stand of pines, and the excellent well-bunkered par-3 4th that follows. The 7th then serves up an intriguing two-tier green that’s wide at the front, but narrow up on top, while the 9th is a lovely long hole playing straight towards those majestic distant hills.
The 11th is a cracker that seems to just keep bending further and further right, and just as you’re beginning to relax a little, the finale hits hard in the form of a 235-yard par 3 that must be unreachable some days, a testing 441-yarder and a closing 184-yarder that may also require the removal of a headcover into a strong breeze. Less famous than its neighbour? Indeed. Also worthy of your attention when you’re in this corner of Perthshire? Without doubt.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
