Auchterarder Golf Club Course Review

Auchterarder Golf Club, which lies right next door to its famous Perthshire neighbour, Gleneagles, is a lovely place for a game

Auchterarder Golf Club - general view
Auchterarder Golf Club enjoys a majestic setting
Jeremy Ellwood

By published

GF Round: £50-£55; Day £60-£70
Par 69, 5,800 yards
Slope 120
GM Verdict – A lovely short course right next to Gleneagles with splendid views of the Ochil Hills and a particularly challenging closing trio.
Favourite Hole – The par-5 6th is a short three-shotter up the hill, with a narrow entrance to a green framed beautifully by pines and bunkers.

Auchterarder Golf Club - 6th hole

The beautiful uphill par-5 6th hole lies right next to Gleneagles PGA Centenary course

Perthshire may not be blessed with the higher mountains of Scotland’s northern reaches, but the more subtle grandeur of the Ochil Hills near Auchterarder is equally alluring. This small town is particularly blessed when it comes to golf with the superb Gleneagles Hotel close by, home to two of the best golf courses in Perthshire in its Top 100 beauties, the King’s Course and the Queen’s Course.

Auchterarder Golf Club - 4th hole

Testing bunkers await if you come up short on the par-3 4th

There is, of course, a third 18-holer at Gleneagles in the PGA Centenary Course of 2014 Ryder Cup fame. Right next to the 15th hole, where Jamie Donaldson hit his cup-winning wedge, lies the town’s own very pretty little golf course, a fine example of a sub 6,000-yarder that really knows how to look after itself.

Auchterarder Golf Club - 9th hole

The par-5 9th plays straight towards the distant hills

The hole that flanks its more celebrated neighbour is the excellent par-5 6th, but several holes stand out before then, among them the par-4 3rd, a short dogleg left to a green backed by a small stand of pines, and the excellent well-bunkered par-3 4th that follows. The 7th then serves up an intriguing two-tier green that’s wide at the front, but narrow up on top, while the 9th is a lovely long hole playing straight towards those majestic distant hills.

Auchterarder Golf Club - 15th hole

Make the most of the par-5 15th for the closing trio will give little away willingly!

The 11th is a cracker that seems to just keep bending further and further right, and just as you’re beginning to relax a little, the finale hits hard in the form of a 235-yard par 3 that must be unreachable some days, a testing 441-yarder and a closing 184-yarder that may also require the removal of a headcover into a strong breeze. Less famous than its neighbour? Indeed. Also worthy of your attention when you’re in this corner of Perthshire? Without doubt.

 

