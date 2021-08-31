These ten must-play courses in the UK&I are all in the Next 100 in the Golf Monthly rankings for 2021/22 - Rob Smith recommends them all

Ten Must-Play Courses in the UK&I

Golf Monthly’s Top 200 features many world-famous courses, but also plenty that are a little less well-known.

This is especially true when looking at those in the Next 100.

These are ten must-play courses in the UK&I that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Ardglass

With its clubhouse a 15th-century castle, Ardglass is a special club with a course that is scenic and challenging.

Most of all, it is joyful.

There is a thrilling opening with five holes running along the cliffs, and great diversity thereafter.

Another terrific sequence awaits from the long 9th round to the picturesque par-3 12th.

You are a little more landward on the closing holes, but there are breathtaking views out to sea and of the surrounding mountains all the way.

Ashridge

This beautiful and varied course dates back to the 1930s and has benefitted from the creative genius of various architects including the great Tom Simpson.

The opening pair of holes at Ashridge descend gently along a wide valley, and there is then great variety with the front nine closing with a picture-perfect, short par 4 to a green that is tricky to find and to read.

The back nine has perhaps even more variety and joy, with the 16th the prettiest of five diverse and intriguing short holes.

Dooks

With such a wealth of golfing heavyweights on Ireland’s stunning west coast, the fabulous course at Dooks is sometimes overlooked.

This is a shame as it’s a first-class links in its own right and worthy of any golfer’s attention and time.

The views alone are worth the green fee.

On top of that, you get to play a challenging course kept in tip-top order, one that will test the best.

You will also spend time at a genuinely friendly club which is justifiably one of our ten must-play courses in the UK&I.

And if you are lucky, you may even spot one of the resident natterjack toads.

Dunbar

Delicately laid out over a narrow strip of land fronting the North Sea, Dunbar Golf Club offers a cracking links that has hosted many important championships.

Following the unusual 5-5-3 opening loop, you head out and back via some very fine links holes.

The 7th follows an old deer wall which leads to the green by the Old Boat House.

As you work your way steadily home from the 11th, there are stirring sea views, particularly up towards Bass Rock.

This is the easternmost course on Scotland’s Golf Coast, an area packed with outstanding golf.

Huddersfield

One of golf’s greatest joys is discovering a course about which you know nothing but which turns out to be an absolute delight.

A perfect example is the gently undulating par 71 design at Huddersfield.

It is also known as Fixby Hall, a lovely building that serves as its splendid clubhouse.

There are five excellent short holes, particularly at 11 and 13, and great variety and beauty from start to finish.

Herbert Fowler and Alister MacKenzie are among those who have contributed to the design which has become a favourite in the Golf Monthly Next 100.

Lundin

Still at the peak of his playing career, the legendary James Braid visited Lundin in 1908 to design not one but two courses.

Over the road he laid out a short but very enjoyable 9-hole course for Lundin Ladies.

At the same time, he remodelled the existing nine and designed nine new holes over the railway line resulting in what is something of a links/parkland hybrid for the middle section.

There are blind shots, plenty of bunkers and ditches, and great variety throughout.

Most of all, it is terrific fun.

Nefyn & District

Although all 27 holes here are enjoyable, it is the reconfigured Point Nine that will always be the real talking point.

They run along the promontory, and there are four exciting short holes including the 6th which is played back over the famous blow-hole.

There are also three short par 4s, but the stunning views and eccentricity are guaranteed to make you smile.

The Old and New clifftop nines at Nefyn & District have a few blind shots but plenty more outstanding sea views.

Portsalon

This dunesy links at Portsalon is one of our favourite ten must-play courses in the UK&I.

The course benefits from a substantial Pat Ruddy redesign 20 years ago as well as more recent input from former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

The hugely entertaining course offers an exciting and challenging journey through the sandhills.

The opening holes hug the shoreline, with the par-4 2nd over the beach and then across a stream a sensational highlight.

The course is not heavily bunkered, but nor does it need to be.

There is natural challenge enough in this varied and engaging course.

Stoneham

This ever-improving heathland course is a Willie Park Junior design dating back to 1908.

It is rightly growing in reputation all the time.

With easy access on the outskirts of Southampton, the undulating design is full of variety with five short holes and five par 5s.

The back-to-back par 3s at 7 and 8 could hardly be more different.

The first is a brute, the other a real beauty.

The course is also beautifully presented and conditioned, particularly the greens.

Tenby

Dating back 130 years and later expanded by James Braid, this is both a proper championship test and a course that will appeal to golfers of all ability.

Tenby is also quite unlike many traditional links with more diversity, especially towards the close.

From the far end there are lovely views back to the town.

The three holes late on and on the inland side of the railway are quite different, but they provide genuine variety and panoramic views down over the course.

Tenby is great fun and should be on the hit-list of all keen golfers.

These ten courses are all wonderful and all recommended, but it is also fair to say that we could prepare ten such articles as the Next 100 is completely packed with top quality golf!