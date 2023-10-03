Northamptonshire County Golf Club Course Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A lesser-known Harry Colt design, Northamptonshire County is situated in the quiet village of Church Brampton, Northamptonshire. A stretch of three new holes was opened in 2004 to create a route back to the clubhouse for those wishing to play just nine holes, and the club also has an entertaining 6-hole Par 3 course which is named after the original great architect.

Golfers after a gentle start will be left wanting as the opener presents a stern test with trees and more severe trouble down the left and a bunker lurking to the right. Despite being regarded as the ‘easier’ nine, the front side presents a challenge with its narrow fairways and various areas of penal gorse strategically positioned at driving distance. The fourth hole is a classic risk-and-reward par four, which is driveable due to it playing significantly downhill but only for golfers that can drive the ball both long and straight.

The approach into the par-four 10th often plays blind (Image credit: Angus Murray)

Elevation changes are plentiful, especially on the par four seventh as it drops down in front of the tee and then rises up to a large green. The ninth hole is a beautiful but tough end to to the front half with a boundary bush running all the way down the left side and a creek running in front of the green.

The back nine takes you under the railway line and onto a set of holes with a slightly different visual feel. Less gorse, you’ll be relieved to read, but three newly plotted bunkers that protect the corner of the dogleg on the right of the 11th fairway mean the demands on your driving skills remain. The par four 14th is arguably the most visually spectacular, teeing off from an elevated position down to a fairway littered with bunkers. The approach shot is short, but the green has some steep slopes to ensure any birdies are hard earned.

A view behind the par-four 13th (Image credit: Angus Murray)

The finishing par five is easily reachable for the longer hitters, and with the clubhouse sweeping into view as you turn the corner it's a lovely way to end the round. Drive the ball accurately, and you’ll enjoy a relatively stress free experience at Northamptonshire County, enhanced by the high quality of the greens and their surrounds. Located close to the M1 motorway, it’s easy to get to and is well worth a visit if you’re seeking somewhere to play that will impress without breaking the bank. Regardless of you ability, this is comfortably among the best golf courses in Northamptonshire.