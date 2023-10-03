Northamptonshire County Golf Club Course Review
This underrated parkland course in the center of England presents an enjoyable challenge for golfers of all skill levels
A lesser-known Harry Colt design, Northamptonshire County is situated in the quiet village of Church Brampton, Northamptonshire. A stretch of three new holes was opened in 2004 to create a route back to the clubhouse for those wishing to play just nine holes, and the club also has an entertaining 6-hole Par 3 course which is named after the original great architect.
Golfers after a gentle start will be left wanting as the opener presents a stern test with trees and more severe trouble down the left and a bunker lurking to the right. Despite being regarded as the ‘easier’ nine, the front side presents a challenge with its narrow fairways and various areas of penal gorse strategically positioned at driving distance. The fourth hole is a classic risk-and-reward par four, which is driveable due to it playing significantly downhill but only for golfers that can drive the ball both long and straight.
Elevation changes are plentiful, especially on the par four seventh as it drops down in front of the tee and then rises up to a large green. The ninth hole is a beautiful but tough end to to the front half with a boundary bush running all the way down the left side and a creek running in front of the green.
The back nine takes you under the railway line and onto a set of holes with a slightly different visual feel. Less gorse, you’ll be relieved to read, but three newly plotted bunkers that protect the corner of the dogleg on the right of the 11th fairway mean the demands on your driving skills remain. The par four 14th is arguably the most visually spectacular, teeing off from an elevated position down to a fairway littered with bunkers. The approach shot is short, but the green has some steep slopes to ensure any birdies are hard earned.
The finishing par five is easily reachable for the longer hitters, and with the clubhouse sweeping into view as you turn the corner it's a lovely way to end the round. Drive the ball accurately, and you’ll enjoy a relatively stress free experience at Northamptonshire County, enhanced by the high quality of the greens and their surrounds. Located close to the M1 motorway, it’s easy to get to and is well worth a visit if you’re seeking somewhere to play that will impress without breaking the bank. Regardless of you ability, this is comfortably among the best golf courses in Northamptonshire.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
