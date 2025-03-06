Struggling To Find Fairways Off The Tee? This $80 Hybrid Could Be The Answer To Your Problems

Despite being a few years old, the Cobra LTDx Hybrid is my ultimate go-to club for the coveted fairway finder shot off the tee.

The LTDx is my favorite club in the bag - I'd go as far to say it's my pride and joy. It’s not just because of anything special, such as a penetrating ball flight or consistent distance. It’s because it helps me play simple golf, especially finding fairways and greens in situations I am not particularly comfortable in, and for a mid-handicapper like myself, I find this incredibly important.

Off the tee, it is a perfect substitute for your driver. If you are having an off day with your driver or find that a fairway is too tight for your liking and want to keep the ball in play, this hybrid can help you achieve that. I find that I rarely miss left or right and my shots have a consistently straight ball flight when compared to other clubs I’d use off the tee.

Read our full Cobra LTDx Hybrid Review

Cobra LTDx Hybrid: was $249.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The LTDx is a go-to fairway finder club delivering excellent consistency in terms of strike, distance and penetrating ball flight. When first released it was $249.99 but you can now pick up a model for only $80 which is outstanding value given the performance.

During testing our reviewer Matthew Moore said this is a ‘fun hybrid to hit’ and he couldn’t be more right. This is in part down to a new variable thickness design added to the face of the club which Cobra has branded H.O.T Face and is tuned for better ball speed when struck. It feels thin at impact, the ball zips off the face and it was easy to pick the ball off tighter and sloping lies. If you’re looking for a highly playable hybrid that neutralizes your tendency to draw or hook the ball, this is a great option. However, golfers who tend to naturally fade or slice the ball, or their miss is usually right, may want to consider other options when purchasing a hybrid, as this is an issue which can result in a decrease of distance. If this is you, maybe take a look at our page for the best golf hybrid clubs 2025 to find the right hybrid to fit your game.

The LTDx hybrid is built with split rails on the sole which zip over tight turf and help glide the clubhead through rough without any loss of speed, making this a versatile hybrid that can be used by a wide variety of golfers regardless of your ability. It’s also Cobra's first hybrid featuring Pwrshell Technology and an L-cup face design, forged from a thin and strong stainless steel that produces 17% more flex for faster ball speed and higher launch across the face. Another reason why I love this club is its look at the address - the classy black matte finish combined with the shape of the head makes me incredibly confident while I’m looking over the ball, something which is correlated to its outstanding performance and is why I opt to use it so often.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

The forgiveness on offer here is also brilliant, and is a testament to Cobra’s PWR-COR technology. Engineers have used multi-material internal and external weights to move weight low and forward in the clubface, to lower spin and deliver faster ball speed on strike. This will really help those golfers who struggle to hit the ball low in the face with their woods.

We can’t ignore the fact fresher and more upgraded hybrids have hit the market since the release of the LTDx which may produce better durability and distance, but the reliability and consistency on offer here are the reasons why this club won’t be leaving my bag any time soon. The value of a ‘fairway finder’, no matter your ability, cannot be understated and when we consider the price now of the LTDx, it presents terrific value.