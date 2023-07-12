Our AI-Powered Prime Day Golf Deals Chatbot Will Be The Most Useful Caddie You Have Ever Had

Our friends over at Tom's Guide have built a Prime Day chatbot to help you find the Amazon Prime Day deals you’re looking for, and from testing it out ourselves we really think it could help you find top products in the golf market, as well as deals on other things you might want.

From a golf perspective, whether you want a new driver, golf balls, or a cheap rangefinder, if we have highlighted it in our Prime Day coverage then we are confident that the chatbot will find it quickly for you.

I actually just typed in the word golf, to see what came up and as you can see below it provided some good insight on deals not just on Amazon, but also on PGA Tour Superstore and Nike too. Here is what the bot said;

'It looks like there are some great deals on golf gear right now! PGA TOUR Superstore has a deal on golf shoes, apparel and accessories, Nike.com has a 20% off sale on much of its golf gear, and EA Sports PGA Tour is available on Amazon with a great golfing simulator.'

Chatbot

Powered by tech from OpenAI, the people behind ChatGPT, the bot will surface product and deal recommendations, linking directly to the deals at Amazon as well as to the pages where we’ve recommended them. And this isn't just helpful for golf deals, because you can search anything on the tool to see deals on other sites like Tom's Guide or Tech Radar.

Whether you’re after a new mountain bike, a laptop or a cheap hairdryer, if the deal has been highlighted by our experts on sister sites, again the chatbot should work its magic for you. Importantly, we are constantly upgrading this tool so we want you to have a play with it, and to let us know your experience!

Our pick of the best Prime Day deals:

TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 29% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $249.99 The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 29% off which is an excellent deal. Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $249.98| Carl's Golfland $249.99