Our AI-Powered Prime Day Golf Deals Chatbot Will Be The Most Useful Caddie You Have Ever Had
Simply ask the PrimeBot to find you golf deals during Prime Day.
Our friends over at Tom's Guide have built a Prime Day chatbot to help you find the Amazon Prime Day deals you’re looking for, and from testing it out ourselves we really think it could help you find top products in the golf market, as well as deals on other things you might want.
From a golf perspective, whether you want a new driver, golf balls, or a cheap rangefinder, if we have highlighted it in our Prime Day coverage then we are confident that the chatbot will find it quickly for you.
I actually just typed in the word golf, to see what came up and as you can see below it provided some good insight on deals not just on Amazon, but also on PGA Tour Superstore and Nike too. Here is what the bot said;
'It looks like there are some great deals on golf gear right now! PGA TOUR Superstore has a deal on golf shoes, apparel and accessories, Nike.com has a 20% off sale on much of its golf gear, and EA Sports PGA Tour is available on Amazon with a great golfing simulator.'
Chatbot
Powered by tech from OpenAI, the people behind ChatGPT, the bot will surface product and deal recommendations, linking directly to the deals at Amazon as well as to the pages where we’ve recommended them. And this isn't just helpful for golf deals, because you can search anything on the tool to see deals on other sites like Tom's Guide or Tech Radar.
Whether you’re after a new mountain bike, a laptop or a cheap hairdryer, if the deal has been highlighted by our experts on sister sites, again the chatbot should work its magic for you. Importantly, we are constantly upgrading this tool so we want you to have a play with it, and to let us know your experience!
- Amazon: Savings on clubs, shoes, ball and more
- See our Prime Day live blog
- Golf Monthly Amazon Prime Day Hub
Our pick of the best Prime Day deals:
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 16% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $504.98
Used on the professional circuit, this Stealth 2 driver is now under $510 this Amazon Prime Day. There are several shafts to choose from as well as lofts, and there are left and right handed models on offer too which is great to see.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $599.99 | Carl's Golfland $599
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 29% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $249.99
The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 29% off which is an excellent deal.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $249.98| Carl's Golfland $249.99
TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback Putter | 28% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $179.99
The TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback will really suit those who struggle with alignment and consistency as the tungsten stability bars help keep the face square to the line. Right now you can get 28% off as well.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $179.98 | Carl's Golfland $179
Samsung Galaxy5 Golf Watch | 22% off at Amazon
Was $359.99 Now $279.99
Another one of our favorite deals we have spotted is this Samsung Galaxy Watch. We enjoyed it in testing because it was easy to use and had loads of features. Right now it is $80 off which is around 22%.
Price check: Samsung $279.99
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $299.99
The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $299.99 | Rock Bottom Golf $299.99
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
