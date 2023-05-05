Get $50 Off Six Lessons At PGA Tour Superstore Right Now
At the moment you can save $50 on six 45-minute lessons at PGA Tour Superstore which could really help you shoot lower scores.
As a golfer, it’s easy to be suckered in to believing a golf club can cure your slice or get rid of the yips. Sadly, it’s not that simple. It’s not that new clubs won’t help - undergoing a club fitting is something we would definitely encourage - but they won’t fix any underlying swing issues or short-game shortcomings that are plaguing your game.
No, we believe lessons are a great way to solve swing issues or help with specific parts of your game that need work. They can fix fundamental swing flaws, allow you to get fit more efficiently into new clubs, and we believe they could actually save you money in the long run.
So this is where this deal comes in as at the moment we have spotted a great deal on PGA Tour Superstore in which you can get six, 45-minute lessons for $50 off.
Six 45-minute Lessons | $50 off with PGA Tour Superstore (opens in new tab)
At the moment this equates to a 13% saving and the great thing about this retailer is there are stores all over the United States so you can book to your nearest location.
On the official website it says this of the lessons and the procedure used;
'The Adult Golf Lesson 6-pack begins with an assessment of the golf swing and equipment so that our PGA TOUR Superstore Certified Instructors can create a customized lesson plan. Our instructors utilize FORESiGHT launch monitor and V1 Sports video analysis technologies to help get to the root of the problem. Synchronized video capture and playback offers immediate visual feedback through side by side stance, posture, and swing comparisons with PGA TOUR players. Every student has cloud-based access to each swing tip, comparison, and lesson recap videos created by the Golf Instructor.
Our PGA TOUR Superstore Certified Instructors also assess equipment as part of a golf lesson plan. The clubs you play have an impact on your ability to hit consistent shots. It's not about selling new clubs - it's about making sure your clubs will reward your improving golf swing (the simplest path to sustained improvement!).'
This current deal is limited to adults but we have noticed there are also packages for adults with more lessons included, as many as 48, and there are also lessons for children too which is a great way to get them into the game and help them see progress faster. These other options are not currently on offer but we will still keep an eye out if they do to make sure you don't miss out.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (opens in new tab) (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (opens in new tab) (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (opens in new tab) 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 (opens in new tab)
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond (opens in new tab)
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter (opens in new tab)/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT% (opens in new tab)/Cuater The Ringer (opens in new tab)/adidas Tour 360 22 (opens in new tab)
