Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond vs Titleist GTS4 Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Equipping yourself with one of the best golf drivers that is suited to your game is an absolute must, and there’s more choice available than ever before with every manufacturer offering a range of drivers that each have distinct performance profiles. In this head-to-head, we’re focussing on two of the ultimate low-spin bombers. A pair of clubs engineered to deliver speed, power and distance in abundance.

That emphasis means they are at the less-forgiving end of the spectrum, and while the forgiveness of low-spin drivers is increasing, the best low spin drivers are still very much for faster swingers and better players. If you need help getting the ball in the air and keeping it there and struggling to find the sweet spot, these clubs aren’t for you - instead, you need one of the most forgiving drivers. But if you hammer your ‘big dog’ and want to reduce spin as much as possible to produce a strong and stable flight and maximum distance, these two drivers deliver exactly what you’re looking for.

After Callaway probably didn’t have the success they wanted with the Elyte family, the Quantum Triple Diamond (TD) is a welcome return to form in the better-player driver market. In the GTS4, Titleist has taken what has traditionally been quite a niche product and evolved it into a fantastic club for a broader range of golfers, an exciting new development as part of the GTS family. Both are at the very top of the low-spin driver market, but how do they stack up against each other?

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Technology

(Image credit: Future)

The headline for the Callaway Quantum TD is the Tri-Force Face that has been designed with AI to deliver consistent performance across the whole clubface. It features the first ever combination of ultra-thin, high-strength Titanium, Poly Mesh and Carbon Fiber in the face, with each area precisely tuned by the AI to optimize speed, spin, launch and accuracy based on the data from real-world shot patterns.

It’s a 450cc head and the 360° Carbon Chassis is Callaway’s lightest and strongest ever, which has freed up weight to manipulate the center of gravity (CG) for a boost in forgiveness. The Advanced Perimeter Weighting system allows you move a 10g weight for a neutral or fade-bias set-up.

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist has widened the appeal of the GTS4 by increasing the head size to 460cc, which increases the forgiveness and means you don’t have to be such a fast swinger to get the most out of it. The head itself is a Split Mass Frame and Thermoform Body. Titleist has doubled the amount of Proprietary Matrix Polymer (PMP) to 26g, which has enabled them to simultaneously shift weight back to increase stability and forward to increase ball speeds. This is bolstered by the Speed Sync Face that features strategically-placed reinforcement behind the face to boost ball speeds on off-center hits.

There’s plenty of adjustability with the addition of the forward SureFit CG Track, alongside the Dual Weighting System and SureFit hosel all integrated to help you tweak the launch, speed, stability and direction. You’ll also be able to swing it faster courtesy of the improved aerodynamics of the more pronounced raised tail that reduces resistance.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looks

(Image credit: Future)

The somewhat triangular head shape of the Callaway Quantum TD bears a striking resemblance to the Ai Smoke Triple Diamond from a couple of years ago when you put it down behind the ball. The colour and pattern are virtually identical too, with the large dark and glossy carbon section sitting behind a more muted grey leading edge. This address profile may not be for everyone, but it’s very much personal preference. The sole has a dark carbon weave, minimal branding and subtle red trim, which gives it a polished and high-tech aesthetic and looks fantastic.

(Image credit: Future)

As you might expect, the Titleist GTS4 delivers a much more traditional look at address, with a simple, glossy black finish and a more rounded shape. It sits very square, and the tour-inspired shape still looks sophisticated and compact, despite the size increase. When you look at the sole, all that adjustability is really cleanly integrated and the polish gives it a premium look, although this started to look a bit weathered during testing. Another minor issue was the slightly scruffy finish around the new silver back port, with black paint bleeding onto the silver or pooling in a few areas. But overall, it’s a clean and smart looking club.

Sound and feel

The Quantum TD feels and sounds satisfyingly powerful at impact. It’s definitely a meaty ‘crack’ sound when you strike the ball with an explosive sensation that matches the speed and power. The feel of the GTS4 wasn’t as well-received as the previous generation of GT4 and GT3 clubs, because it felt slightly harsher and hollower on miss-hits. Despite that, it still produced impressive numbers.

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Quantum TD is an absolute beast with its 300-yard carry distance being the joint-second longest of every 2026 driver. The ball speed of 172mph is at the very top end as well – and any faster speeds were as a result of quicker swings, which would suggest slightly better aerodynamics in a couple of other clubs, including the GTS4.

Compared to the Titleist, the Callaway launched just under 2° higher at 12.6° and produced exactly 250rpm more spin at 2,333rpm. As you would expect, that resulted in a slightly higher flight for the Quantum TD, but both were flights strong, penetrating and pretty low at peaks of 110 and 104 feet.

The smash factor of the Callaway is superb, meaning its extremely efficient at converting swing speed to ball speed, so that Tri-Force Face is definitely doing the job. The adjustability is excellent and meaningful, as well. The neutral setting tended to produce a slight left-to-right bias, and moving the 9g weight in the rear towards the toe side really helped to eliminate a left miss (for right-handers).

(Image credit: Future)

The Titleist was excellent for swing speed at 119mph and also produced an impressive carry number of 294 yards, with its lower launch, spin and peak height. Even though it didn’t feel as pleasant on the off-center hits, the ball speed and spin numbers remained amazingly consistent, which is testament to the Speed Sync Face. Because you aren’t really losing performance, the difference in feel could actually be a positive for a lot of better players as it gives you brilliant feedback on the strike without negatively affecting the resultant shot too much if you do miss the middle of the face.

The really interesting thing about the GTS4 is that it’s actually two very effective drivers in one. With the heavy weight in the forward setting, it still rips the spin out of your shots to produce a flat, bullet flight for high-speed players – just as its predecessors have done. But move that heavier weight into the rear setting and it transforms into a brilliant club that almost sits in-between the GTS2 and GTS3 for launch and spin. Simply put, you get the raw speed of a low-spin head, but with added forgiveness and increased launch and spin that make it playable for a lot more golfers.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond if…

- You want a high smash factor and incredible ball speeds.

- You struggle with a left miss or like a little fade bias.

- You enjoy a powerful sound and feel that matches the shots you’re hitting.

Choose the Titleist GTS4 if…

- You want to reduce your spin as much as possible with driver.

- You need the extra forgiveness and higher launch from moving the adjustable weight back.

- You love a clean and traditional aesthetic at address.