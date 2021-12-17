Best Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set Deals

A package set is one of the best ways to get a beginner into the game of golf, with forgiving golf clubs and an eye-catching price tag giving you all the basics you need.

One of the best package sets on the market is the Wilson Prostaff SGI, with the set giving you a 10-club allocation for around £500, unbelievable value for money, especially when you see the options on offer.

Featuring a 10.5-degree driver, which is equipped with a large 460cc head giving you confidence off the tee. Wilson have also incorporated a low and deep centre of gravity which increases head stability as well as delivering a high, forgiving ball flight for more distance and forgiveness.

Not only that, but the set also contains a fairway wood and a hybrid, with all three woods featuring headcovers for greater protection.

The irons are extremely sturdy as well, with a range of 6-iron to sand wedge (six irons in total) providing solid feeling clubs with a large sweet spot and top line, giving more confidence within your swing. Perfect for beginners for which this set is aimed.

The last club is a blade putter, which looks and sits flush at address! One last positive is that, although other sets may come with more clubs (this is a 10-piece set), it does mean you can add extra clubs as your game improves.

Along with the clubs, there is also a lightweight carry bag which has ample storage for necessities, as well as sturdy and protective shoulder straps for when you are carrying.

If you aren’t a fan of carrying, then you may want to invest in a golf trolley. Check out our guides on the best golf push trolleys or best electric golf trolleys to see which model suits you the best.

