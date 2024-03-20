Be Quick! This Five Star Golf Watch Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price In Amazon's Big Spring Sale

When it comes to the best golf watches, users are truly spoilt for choice with a variety of models and manufacturers on the market. However, this Amazon Big Spring Sale, you can grab one of our favorites at the lowest price we have ever seen.

It's no secret that, arguably, Garmin produce the best golf watches money can buy, with the company providing users with premium performance at a variety of price points. Out of the best Garmin golf watches, their Approach S42 is one of the standouts, with it securing five stars in our review and, currently, you can get it with a huge 33% discount!

Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch | 33% off at Amazon

Contained in a sleek package are a number of extremely useful and easy-to-use features for golfers of all levels. Ideal for wear on and off the course, we would highly recommend the Garmin S42 Approach to anyone.

As mentioned, the Garmin Approach S42 secured a five star rating in our review and, currently, you can grab it with $100 off at Amazon, whilst stocks last. It's difficult to know where to begin with the S42, so the basics are it's display size which is 1.2 in (30.4 mm) diameter, it has 43,000 preloaded courses and weighs just 1.5 oz (43 g).

Out of the box, we instantly noticed that it's a sleek and stylish watch that can easily be worn in social settings. What's more, it has three strap designs, so you can mix up the look and, once you turn it on, it's so easy to set up and get going, with a plethora of golf, fitness and wellness benefits crammed into it.

The Approach S42 sits in between the Garmin S12 and the premium S62 options and, to get it going on the golf course, simply download the Garmin app and pair it with your iPhone. From there, you can access the benefit of the shot tracking, as well as the basics like front, middle and back yardages, as well as accurate numbers for when you're offline.

Importantly, the 1.2" display is crystal clear and the amount of technology on offer for a golf watch is truly astonishing. One thing we must add is that it can take five or six rounds to make the most of the benefits but, once you do, you will have a great value watch that can be used for on and off course activities.

Speaking of off course activities, we barely noticed we had the watch on and, with the S42 providing users with the ability to track steps, sleep productivity, calorie count and more, you could say it's the perfect watch at this price point...

If, however, you are wanting to spend a little extra on your golf watch, we must add that the premium Approach S62 is also available at Amazon with a large reduction. Currently, in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, it is 20% off and now under $400, a reduction of $100.

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | 20% off at Amazon

The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too.

You may wonder, what are the main differences between the Approach S42 and S62? Well, we have created this handy article that showcases the main differences but, to give you an overview of it, the S62 has more features packed into it, such as the ability to enable elevation changes, as well as the Pin Pointer feature, whereby an arrow will point to the direction of the centre of the green.

Both, though, are excellent, premium options when it comes to the golf watch space and can even rival the best golf GPS' when it comes to accuracy and information provided. Currently, the two watches are available with $100 discounts and, in our eyes, that provides excellent value for money.

To check out more deals on golf gear this Amazon Spring Sale, why not take a look at Golf Monthly's dedicated hub here!