As A Golfer Who Has Battled Back Pain, I'd Highly Recommend These Products On Prime Day To Fix It
Lower back stiffness and pain derailed my golf for a number of years, but these discounted products on Prime Day really helped - now I'm recommending them to you!
A bad back has plagued my golf games for a few years now, which is worryiing given I'm only in my late twenties.
I thought I'd be best just toughing it out, but you won't be shocked to hear this didn't work. The majority of pain and stiffness was in my lower back and the effect on my swing was severely detrimental, essentially stopping me from turning and completely destroying any sense of control I felt I had of my swing and the golf ball - so much so my handicap went from a 4 index to an 8 index.
I deciding to tackle what was holding me back in two main ways - firstly, I went to a physio. We diagnosed the problem and dry needling, sports massages and rehab followed. My second way was resorting to Bob And Brad's products for relief. The heating pad massager has been a game-changer for my morning routine, meaning I no longer feel stiff for the first few hours of the day, whilst the Q2 massage gun has a permanent spot in my golf bag as part of my pre-round warmup.
If you're someone who also struggles with lower back issues (or other muscle stiffness and pain), now is the best time to try them out. Bob And Brad have a number of products on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day, with the products I've included below the ones that I have tested and relied on for a number of months now.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K
3 wood: Ping G440
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Takomo 201T MKII
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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