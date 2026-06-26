As A Golfer Who Has Battled Back Pain, I'd Highly Recommend These Products On Prime Day To Fix It

A bad back has plagued my golf games for a few years now, which is worryiing given I'm only in my late twenties.

I thought I'd be best just toughing it out, but you won't be shocked to hear this didn't work. The majority of pain and stiffness was in my lower back and the effect on my swing was severely detrimental, essentially stopping me from turning and completely destroying any sense of control I felt I had of my swing and the golf ball - so much so my handicap went from a 4 index to an 8 index.

I deciding to tackle what was holding me back in two main ways - firstly, I went to a physio. We diagnosed the problem and dry needling, sports massages and rehab followed. My second way was resorting to Bob And Brad's products for relief. The heating pad massager has been a game-changer for my morning routine, meaning I no longer feel stiff for the first few hours of the day, whilst the Q2 massage gun has a permanent spot in my golf bag as part of my pre-round warmup.

If you're someone who also struggles with lower back issues (or other muscle stiffness and pain), now is the best time to try them out. Bob And Brad have a number of products on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day, with the products I've included below the ones that I have tested and relied on for a number of months now.