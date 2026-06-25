These Are Two Of The Best Lasers We've Tested In 2026 And We Can't Believe They're On Sale Already
As laser rangefinders deals go, these two could be the best yet we've seen during Amazon Prime Day sales
Conor Keenan
Blue Tees is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in golf. That was what my colleague Conor said recently, after reviewing the Blue Tees Captain Pro laser rangefinder (see below).
Like Conor, our main GPS reviewer, I do a little bit of caddying from time to time, and I've definitely noticed more golfers using this brand over the last few months.
I got my first Blue Tees device, the Blue Tees Series 3 Max, a couple of years ago. At the time, I hadn't heard of the brand, but I'm seeing more and more, especially among those golfers visiting from America.
Part of the reason has to be the price - this is affordable technology.
The long and short of it is this: Blue Tees produces some really great GPS gear. My Series 3 Max is still going strong (I've not even had to change the battery yet), and I'm in no hurry to change.
If you're in the market for a new laser - perhaps you're considering using one for the first time- these two Blue Tees rangefinders have appeared on the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
A laser that performs well above its price point, and that's before the discount. This all-singing, all-dancing laser is Conor's top pick of the rangefinders he's tested so far in 2026, so we're all stunned to see it on sale already.
Read our full Blue Tees Captain Pro Rangefinder Review
The baby brother of the two lasers is still a superb device, even if Conor thinks the two price points are too close to each other. You get a superb number of features with the Captain Air, but make sure to read both of Conor's reviews to see which one is best for you.
Read our full Blue Tees Captain Air Rangefinder Review
Over to Conor to talk you through some of the key features and benefits, and what makes these two deals stand out on a very busy Amazon Prime Day.
First up, the Blue Tees Captain Air Rangefinder.
Conor, who plays (and caddies) at Royal County Down, was left massively impressed by the newly-released Blue Tees rangefinder.
Like the Captain Pro, features are plentiful with the Air model, which is also a 'smart' rangefinder. You have to connect it to the Blue Tees app and start your round on there before you start but it is worth it.