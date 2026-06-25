These Are Two Of The Best Lasers We've Tested In 2026 And We Can't Believe They're On Sale Already

Blue Tees is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in golf. That was what my colleague Conor said recently, after reviewing the Blue Tees Captain Pro laser rangefinder (see below).

Like Conor, our main GPS reviewer, I do a little bit of caddying from time to time, and I've definitely noticed more golfers using this brand over the last few months.

I got my first Blue Tees device, the Blue Tees Series 3 Max, a couple of years ago. At the time, I hadn't heard of the brand, but I'm seeing more and more, especially among those golfers visiting from America.

Part of the reason has to be the price - this is affordable technology.

The long and short of it is this: Blue Tees produces some really great GPS gear. My Series 3 Max is still going strong (I've not even had to change the battery yet), and I'm in no hurry to change.

If you're in the market for a new laser - perhaps you're considering using one for the first time- these two Blue Tees rangefinders have appeared on the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Over to Conor to talk you through some of the key features and benefits, and what makes these two deals stand out on a very busy Amazon Prime Day.

First up, the Blue Tees Captain Air Rangefinder.

"This is yet another Blue Tees rangefinder that impresses without putting too much of a hole in your bank balance by delivering accurate yardages nice and quickly."

Conor, who plays (and caddies) at Royal County Down, was left massively impressed by the newly-released Blue Tees rangefinder.

Like the Captain Pro, features are plentiful with the Air model, which is also a 'smart' rangefinder. You have to connect it to the Blue Tees app and start your round on there before you start but it is worth it.