Forget Prime Day, My Favorite Ever Golf Club Has 15% Off At Callaway's Certified Pre-Owned Website

Amazon Prime Day is officially upon us, and while millions of shoppers are scouring the retailer’s site for tech gadgets and household essentials, savvy golfers know to cast their net a little wider. For example, I was having a nosy around Callaway's official Pre-Owned website and there are a number of deals live right now, such as my absolute favorite golf club of all time - the original Callaway Apex UW - which has a stunning 15% discount.

Callaway Apex UW: at Callaway Pre-Owned The Callaway Apex UW perfectly bridges the gap between fairway wood distance and hybrid precision. Exceptionally long and versatile from the tee, fairway, or rough, this modern masterpiece replaces two clubs in your bag. While Prime Day is officially underway, you won't find this deal on Amazon. Instead, score a stunning 15% discount right now on the Callaway Certified Pre-Owned website. Read our full Callaway Apex UW Review

Now of course it is worth acknowledging the nature of the Callaway Pre-Owned website. As mentioned it is the certified brand's site so that immediately raises the integrity and trustworthiness of the site. Next the site is arranged into several sections on quality which therefore have different prices - Like New, Very Good, Good and Average - and it looks like every single version available right now has that 15% off discount which is great to see. Obviously there are lots of different lofts and shaft choices as well so simply go for the model you think best suits your setup and game.

(Image credit: Future)

But back to why I love this club so much. Any product launching under the iconic Callaway Apex banner has big shoes to fill, but the Apex Utility Wood (UW) is a genuine masterpiece. Callaway took its inspiration directly from the Tour on this one.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Working closely with its staff players, including Phil Mickelson, the design team set out to create a reliable "go-to" club that better players could count on from the tee, the fairway, or the rough. The result is a multi-purpose weapon that perfectly bridges the gap between fairway wood distance and hybrid precision.

Visually, the original Apex UW is a treat. It features a simple, compact, and stylish profile that leans slightly more toward a fairway wood than a traditional hybrid. Its sleek black crown offers a brilliant old-school look that effortlessly hides some seriously modern technology underneath.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the hood, you get Callaway’s Forged Flash Face SS21, crafted from C300 Maraging Steel, which feels incredibly energetic at impact. Behind the face, two Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades provide vertical stiffness to keep ball speeds high on low-face strikes - a common issue with standard hybrids.

Additionally, an 18g Tungsten weight sits in a neutral forward position, promoting higher launches, steeper landing angles, and brilliant stopping power into the greens.

Out on the course, the performance is breathtaking. It easily does the job of a higher-lofted fairway wood while remaining vastly easier to hit than a utility iron. It is exceptionally long - often flying 20 to 25 yards past similarly struck shots with rival hybrids - yet it maintains outstanding accuracy.

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you are escaping thick rough, picking it clean off a tight, muddy lie, or even playing a bump-and-run around the aprons, the Apex UW excels. It is an extraordinary modern equivalent to the classic hybrid, doing the work of two clubs with unmatched efficiency. With 15% off right now, there has never been a better time to add this high-performance game-changer to your setup.