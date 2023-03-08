Players Odds Surge: Get a +250 Odds Boost on ANY Golfer at The Players Championship With DraftKings
The 2023 Players Championship is here, and to celebrate DraftKings Sportsbook are offering a 'Players Odds Surge' promotion to all users.
With this odds surge, you will add +250 to any of the current odds listed on DraftKings. That means for example, instead of settling for +900 odds on Rory McIlroy, you will get an industry-leading price of +1150 on the favorite.
If you have not already signed up for DraftKings now, do so HERE and receive a $150 bonus on top of any winnings this week at The Players Championship.
If you already have an account, and just need to know more about the boosted odds promotion, read on below.
How To Claim a +250 Odds Boost at The Players Championship
To claim a +250 Odds Boost on The Players Championship, just follow these simple steps.
1) CLICK HERE, where you will either head to the login page if you already have an account or sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account
2) If you are signing up for a new account, you will receive a $150 bonus on your Players Championship bet this weekend, if it wins.
3) Now that you have either logged in or signed up for a new account, you just need to head to the 'Promos' section on the DraftKings Sportsbook site
4) Opt-in for the 'Players Odds Surge' promotion
5) Now bet on any golfer, and receive boosted odds, as +250 is added to the current odds, thanks to the 'Players Odds Surge' promotion.
New Odds on Your Favorite Golfers Thanks to the DraftKings Players Odds Surge
Now that you have opted in for your +250 odds boost at the 2023 Players Championship, these are now the odds you will get on your favorite players at TPC Sawgrass.
Win bigger on any of the below, on DraftKings Sportsbook now.
- Rory McIlroy - Was +900 (Now +1150)
- Jon Rahm - Was +1000 (Now +1250)
- Scottie Scheffler - Was +1000 (Now +1250)
- Patrick Cantlay - Was +1600 (Now +1850)
- Max Homa - Was +2000 (Now +2250)
- Justin Thomas - Was +2200 (Now +2450)
- Collin Morikawa - Was +2200 (Now +2450)
Secure an Extra $150 Bonus on Any Golfer at The Players Championship
That is not all. The +250 odds boost is great for existing users that already have a DraftKings account, and just want a boost on their odds, but for new users, you can claim something much better.
Claim this DraftKings promo code, and you can bet $5, win $150 extra on any golf at The Players Championship.
That's right... You will receive $150 on top of your already exciting winnings, when your golfer lifts the trophy on Sunday, thanks to the DraftKings promo code.
For example... If you bet on Scottie Scheffler this week, and he won, you would take home $60 from a $5 wager. Do it after claiming this DraftKings promo code though, and you will win $210 in total!
This is a great offer for new users, and once that should be claimed!
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
