Boost Rory McIlroy to 200-1 to Win the Open Championship With the Bet365 Promo Code

Rory McIlroy to Win the Open Championship
Rory McIlroy is boosted to 200-1 at the Open Championship this week.
Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite alongside Scottie Scheffler this week and for very good reason.
McIlroy won the 2014 Open Championship here at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, and just last week he birdied his final two holes to win the Scottish Open by one shot. He now returns to Hoylake looking for a second Claret Jug and his first major win in NINE years!
Rory McIlroy is boosted to 200-1 to win the Open Championship.
This welcome bonus from Bet365 Sportsbook allows you to bet $1, get $200 on Rory McIlroy this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
Will it be a first major win in nine years, or will it be another heartbreaking near miss for the Northern Irishman?
New users can lock in a $200 win on the 2023 Open Championship.
Bet on the 2023 Open Championship.
Open Championship Preview
If we continue to focus on Rory McIlroy for a moment. This is a player who has won three times worldwide this season, with two PGA Tour wins at the CJ Cup and Scottish Open, and a win in the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.
Now, he must step up on the biggest of stages again and add to his four major wins, by adding a second Claret Jug to his trophy cabinet.
He is the most likely winner of this event, having won last week and at this course in 2014, but can he hold off the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and defending champion, Cameron Smith?
Scheffler has not finished outside the top 12 since his first event of the season, so 2023 has clearly been an excellent year. Two wins already this season, Scheffler will now be desperate to add a second major championship.
McIlroy and Scheffler will definitely have plenty to say over the weekend, but will one of them come out on top?
Bet $1, get $200 on McIlroy, Scheffler, or any other player at the 2023 Open Championship.
How to Claim the Open Championship Bet365 Promo Code
Step One: Unlock your $200 Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY player at the 2023 Open Championship
You can now lock in a $200 bonus with the Bet365 promo code.
Rory McIlroy Odds on Bet365 Sportsbook
There are several ways you can bet on Rory McIlroy at the 2023 Open Championship, so let's explore his odds in multiple markets, to see which might be the best to bet him in.
Rory McIlroy to Win the Open Championship (+800)
The most obvious bet people are going to place is on McIlroy to win, but for a player that has found it so hard to convert in recent years at the Major Championships, can he be trusted?
You can boost McIlroy to 200-1 to win with the Bet365 promo code.
Rory McIlroy to finish inside the Top 10 at the Open Championship (+100)
Rory is even money to finish inside the top 10 at the 2023 Open Championship. He has finished inside the top 10 of this major six times in his career, which is a strong strike rate based on his thirteen starts.
Rory McIlroy to be the First Round Leader (+1800)
Rory McIlroy led after Round 1 when he won here in 2014, and he will look to do the same, as he looks for a fast start, after a strong finish at the Scottish Open!
You can bet $1 on any of these markets and lock in a $200 bonus with Bet365 Sportsbook.
