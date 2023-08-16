BMW Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s BMW Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
Week No. 2 of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs is set to tee off Thursday morning from Illinois, as the 50 best players on the Tour remain to battle it out for the top spot. With a limited field, there will be no cut this week, as 20 players will fail to advance to next week’s final championship event.
After last week’s event, the top three spots remain the same, as Jon Rahm is followed closely by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Lucas Glover, however, has bolted up the leaderboard after consecutive wins, as he now sits No. 4 in the standings.
Let’s take a closer look at where things are headed this week, ranking my top five in the field and taking a closer look at the course where all the action will go down.
BMW Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+650
|Scottie Scheffler
|+750
|Jon Rahm
|+900
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Viktor Hovland
|+1600
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2000
|Tyrell Hatton
|+2200
|Max Homa
|+2200
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL
Coming in at just over 7,360 yards, the North Course plays as a par 70 and should be very scoreable for this field of the world’s best. Designed originally in the 1920s, this is a course that is very familiar to these guys, with Jon Rahm winning the event last year at -4.
BMW Championship Power Rankings
Jon Rahm (+900) (Bet $100 to collect $1,000) DraftKings has the best Jon Rahm odds
The champ here in 2021, Jon Rahm, also starts the week in first place for the FedEx Cup, and I expect him to put the peddle down at a course he knows well.
Patrick Cantlay (+1000) (Bet $100 to collect $1,100) Head over to DraftKings for the best Patrick Cantlay odds
Patrick Cantlay is a two-time winner here, and when his putter is going, he is dangerous to win any week, but especially here.
Scottie Scheffler (+750) (Bet $100 to collect $850) For the best Scottie Scheffler odds go to DraftKings
Scottie Scheffler’s game lines up great here, and he won’t need his putter to be aces to compete. If he can keep his approach shots on target, Scheffler has all the tools to rise to the top of a stacked field.
Rory McIlroy (+650) (Bet $100 to collect $750) Go to DraftKings for the best Rory McIlroy odds
Finishing T2 here in 2020, Rory McIlroy is on a run of eight-straight top 10s, and that’s where I expect him to finish once again this week.
Lucas Glover (+3500) (Bet $100 to collect $3,600) The best Lucas Glover odds are at DraftKings
Though his odds are long, it’s hard to go against a guy as hot as Lucas Glover. With two straight wins, I like at least a high finish here from the veteran.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
