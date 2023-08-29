2023 Omega European Masters Betting Picks and Predictions

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Omega European Masters is the final chance for the likes of Yannik Paul, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Adrian Otaegui to take the final European Points List spot, ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup team announcement.

That spot is currently held by Scotsman, Robert MacIntyre, but alongside the likes of Paul and Meronk who are most likely to take his spot on points, players like Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard will be looking to impress in the Swiss mountains this week.

Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club has hosted this event and previous iterations since 1939 and is one of the most recognisable, and visually stunning courses on the DP World Tour.

A mix of DP World Tour stalwarts and surprise winners have taken the title here, but who will win this week?

Matt Fitzpatrick returns this week from the PGA Tour and is a two-time course winner, and he is the clear favorite. Following him in the betting are Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Adrian Meronk, all of whom need a big week.

Let's see what it takes to win at Crans-sur-Sierre, and two picks we like for this week's event.

2023 Omega European Masters: Course Preview

Par 70

6,808 Yards

In complete contrast to last week, this week's course demands very little off the tee in terms of distance. At under 7,000 yards on the scorecards, this course can play even shorter based on altitude and undulation changes, so this is not a course where you will be pulling driver all week.

There are several par 4s that are below 400 yards, where players will be tempted to drive it as close to the hole as possible, but there is plenty of strategy involved.

With mall greens to aim for accuracy via strong short iron and wedge play is the order of the day here in the Swiss Alps. Holes 5, 6, and 7 are all under 400 yards, and the latter provides an eagle opportunity, as do the two par 5s on the back, holes 14 and 15. It will be the work you do outside of these holes that matters most, as there are plenty of holes that can catch you out if you do not play smart around this course.

Sebastian Soderberg ranked 8th off the tee the week he won, and Rasmus Hojgaard was 2nd, so whilst long driving doesn't matter, effective play off the tee does.

Omega European Masters: Key Stats

SG Approach - The last two winners of this event have ranked 1st and 5th in SG Approach, whilst Soderberg ranked 35th the week he won.

- The last two winners of this event have ranked 1st and 5th in SG Approach, whilst Soderberg ranked 35th the week he won. SG Tee-to-Green - An all round game is required here, not just strong iron play, so look for a player who is firing on all cylinders, and who can make enough putts to keep up with the scoring.

Omega European Masters Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Alexander Bjork +2800 (Bet $100, to collect $2900) The best odds for this Alexander Bjork pick are at BetMGM Sportsbook

Alexander Bjork has been on fire the season and has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the lack of elite talent on the Tour this year, with several key Europeans committing to a full PGA Tour schedule.

The Swede leads the DP World Tour in stroke average, boasting an average score of 69.5 over 68 rounds. No one else in the top 5 has played more than 50 rounds.

The problem for Bjork is that this has led to zero wins, and he's running out of time to take advantage of what has been the best season of his career.

Bjork is inside the top 10 for Par 3 and Par 4 Scoring, and whilst his lack of distance typically handicaps him on the Par 5s and in general on Tour, that won't be the case this week.

Bjork has finished 16th, 28th, 13th, and 16th here, with one other start ending in a withdrawal after round one, where he still shot 69. Bjork was 3rd after 54 holes here in 2017 but fell away in a week where Matt Fitzpatrick eventually won.

This is the Swede's best chance to win before the season is out, and he will regret not getting over the line for just the second time in his career if he fails to pick up a win again this week.

Over the last 15 weeks, Bjork leads the field in SG Approach and ranks inside the top 5 for current form, and SG Tee to Green. He is the full package at a course like this, where driver isn't necessary to win.

Edoardo Molinari (Bet $100, to collect $10,100) The best odds for this Edoardo Molinari pick are at BetMGM Sportsbook

One player this week that will definitely be in Rome for the Ryder Cup, but in a different capacity is Team Europe Vice-Captain, Edoardo Molinari.

Molinari has enjoyed a bit of renaissance on Tour in recent years, and whilst he has not been able to win in that time, last winning in 2017, the 42 year old has shown he still has plenty to offer.

The vice captaincy will have taken up his time over the course of the year, and he is being paired with potential picks each week to cast a watchful eye, but I still believe he has what it takes to win on Tour.

This Omega European Masters has provided some veteran winners over the years, most recently Thomas Bjorn who won here in his 40s twice, whilst Miguel Angel Jimenez remains the oldest winner on Tour, when winning here in 2010.

All that to say that just because he has passed 40 does not mean Molinari cannot hang with the young guns this week, as his course form suggests he might.

Dating back to 2009, Molinari went on a run at this event, finishing 14th, 2nd, 12th, and 13th, and then just last year he finished 29th, to suggest he still loves this layout.

My main reason this week for picking Molinari though revolves around his putter.

Molinari has struggled with this part of his game, but after speaking with Adam Scott at the Open Championship, he is now using the long putter that has worked so well for Scott, and most recently, Lucas Glover. In his first lap with his new putter last week he finished in 11th place, and ranked 29th in SG Putting, which is hugely positive. Molinari continued his good ball striking last week as well, ranking 20th in both SG Approach and SG Tee to Green, and now returns to a more suitable course.