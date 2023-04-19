Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on the Zurich Classic
Sign up for a Bet365 account today using our Bet365 promo code below and you will secure a guaranteed $200 win on this week's Zurich Classic!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The PGA Tour heads to TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic this week. Once an individual event, this week's tournament is now a pairs event made up of 80 teams, giving us a field of 160 players.
You can now bet $1, get $200 on your favorite pairing this week when you sign up for a Bet365 Sportsbook account using our exciting Bet365 promo code.
There is no better way to wager on this event than with this Bet365 promo code as you secure a 200-1 win no matter what happens in the event. So it doesn't matter if you wanted to bet on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay who are the favorites, or a longshot pairing like Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother, Alex Fitzpatrick, you will win $200 guaranteed from your first $1 bet.
No, we are not making this up. You will truly turn $1 into $200 guaranteed when you sign up with the Bet365 promo code today. So CLICK HERE or click on the "Claim $200 Now" button below, to lock in a 200-1 win at the Zurich Classic this weekend!
We get it. When something sounds too good to be true, we are often skeptical, but we can assure you that this Bet365 promo code IS the real deal. You will simply turn your first $1 wager into $200 worth of guaranteed bonus bets, just for wagering on the Zurich Classic this week!
This tournament breaks up the individual schedule and allows the fans and the players themselves to enjoy a different format on the PGA Tour. So with two rounds of fourballs and two rounds of alternate shot to look forward to this weekend, make sure you bet $1, get $200 on the Zurich Classic, with this Bet365 promo code.
Ready to sign up? Then follow these steps below to secure your bet $1, get $200 Bet365 promo code now.
How to Claim a $200 Guaranteed Win at the Zurich Classic With Bet365
Step One) CLICK HERE or on the "Claim $200 Now" button below, to lock in your Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on a Zurich Classic market of your choice
Your $200 worth of bonus bets are now secured. These will be added to your account as soon as this tournament finishes on Sunday. So put your feet up and relax this week, knowing you have locked in a 200-1 win!
Turn $1 into $200 Guaranteed at the Zurich Classic With the Bet365 Promo Code
Looking to win bigger at this week's Zurich Classic? Then this Bet365 promo code is for you.
You can now bet just $1 on any of your favorite pairings this week at the Zurich Classic, and even if your team fails to make the cut, or loses out to a superior pairing, you will still get $200, thanks to Bet365 Sportsbook.
No longer do you have to scroll down the odds board and take a longshot in the hope that it lands, you will simply get 200-1 odds on any pairing this weekend.
So you could bet $1 on Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa & Collin Morikawa, or Sam Burns & Billy Horschel, and even if your chosen pair lose, $200 in bonus bets will hit your account Sunday night!
The same is true if you do like a more obscure pairing to win this week. Simply wager on any team at the Zurich Classic now and $200 will hit your account no matter what.
Who Are the Favorites for This Week's Zurich Classic?
Below are the latest odds from Bet365 Sportsbook, which will highlight the teams that are expected to perform well as a pair in Louisiana this weekend.
- Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay +300
- Max Homa & Collin Morikawa +750
- Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell +1200
- Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim +1200
- Sam Burns & Billy Horschel +1400
- Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh +2000
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Augusta Winner Rose Zhang Sets Amateur World No.1 Record
The 19-year-old has surpassed the record of 135 weeks set by Leona Maguire in 2018
By Mike Hall • Published
-
150th Open Gives £300m+ Boost To Scottish Economy
The historic Major at St Andrews attracted a record attendance to help give a significant boost to the Scottish economy
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Find Value With These Zurich Classic DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Avondale, Louisiana for the Zurich Classic. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Zurich Classic.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on Your Favorite Zurich Classic Team
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and will bet $5, win $150 on the Zurich Classic this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Zurich Classic Odds and Betting Preview
The Zurich Classic is this Thursday. Golf expert Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the Zurich Classic.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 Zurich Classic Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to New Orleans, Louisiana for the Zurich Classic. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Zurich Classic.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 LIV Golf Adelaide Betting Picks and Predictions
LIV Golf heads to Australia for the first time, as a 48-man field tee it up in Adelaide this week. Check out our betting picks and predictions for this event below.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 RBC Heritage Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
The crowded leaderboard at the RBC Heritage offers the potential for an intriguing Sunday round featuring some of the game’s best golfers. Trent Pruitt breaks down the live odds from Hilton Head and gives us his favorite betting picks.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
Find Value With These RBC Heritage DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for the RBC Heritage. Matt Mackay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 RBC Heritage.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
RBC Heritage Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week’s Field
The PGA Tour will head to its next designated event at the 2023 RBC Heritage. PGA handicapper Matt MacKay is here with his power rankings ahead of Thursday's opening-round tee times.
By Matt MacKay • Published