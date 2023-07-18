Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler With the DraftKings Promo Code

It is time for the 2023 Open Championship, and you can now bet $5, win $150 instantly on your favorite golfer, thanks to the DraftKings promo code.

Yes, you read that right, and no we are not making this up! With the DraftKings promo code, you will bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on your favorite Open Championship outright this week, as you are rewarded with an instant $150 bonus for signing up for a new account and placing your first $5 bet on the final major of the year.

You can look at this DraftKings promo code in a number of ways. You can see it as a 30-1 odds boost on the best players in the field, like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, or you can just see it as a guaranteed $150 bonus, even if you lose.

Either way, the result is the same. A $5 bet on Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, or any other player in this field will lock in a $150 win right now, and you will keep any additional profits if your golfer does go on to win!

CLICK HERE to claim the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code now, and lock in a $150 bonus no matter what happens this weekend at Royal Liverpool Golf Club!

We have highlighted the two best players in the field with the shortest odds to highlight how good this offer is, but the reality is, you can bet $5, win $150 instantly on ANY player in this field with the DraftKings promo code.

So whether you are betting on a +700 favorite or a +10000 longshot, this DraftKings promo code will ensure you win at least $150 from your first $5 bet.

On top of rewarding new users with an instant $150 bonus, just for signing up and betting on this week's Open Championship, the DraftKings promo code also lets you keep any profit you make on your first bet.

For example, if you were to bet $5 on Viktor Hovland right now and he won, you would take home $115.00. Add to that your $150 bonus, and you are going to win $265.00 if he wins, and $150 even if he doesn't!

This DraftKings promo code must be claimed, whether you use it on McIlroy, Scheffler, or any other player in this field, so lock this bonus in now and win bigger on the Open Championship today.

How To Claim a Guaranteed $150 at the 2023 Open Championship With DraftKings

Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed at the 2023 Open Championship.

1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below

2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration

3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account

4) Bet $5 on your favorite outright at this week's Open Championship

5) You will now receive a $150 bonus, even if your golfer misses the cut at Royal Liverpool, as they look to prepare for the Open Championship next week.

Win $150 Guaranteed on Rory McIlroy With the DraftKings Promo Code

It is no surprise to see Rory McIlroy as the favorite this week, as he has just won the Scottish Open, and not too long ago finished runner-up to Wyndham Clark at the 2023 US Open.

Add in the fact that Rory McIlroy won the last Open Championship to be held at this venue in 2014, and you have a very worthy favorite this week.

It has been nine years since McIlroy won a major, but his time is bound to come soon, he's simply too good for it not to, so why not at an Open Championship venue he's already won on?

Bet $5, win $150 instantly on Rory McIlroy today, with the DraftKings promo code.

Win $150 Guaranteed on Scottie Scheffler at the Open Championship With DraftKings

You can also use this DraftKings promo code on Scottie Scheffler, or any other player in this field. Obviously using it on Rory McIlroy or Scheffler provides the most value as you are boosting them from +750 to effectively +3000, but you can also just treat it as an additional $150 bonus!

Scheffler has now finished inside the top 10 nine times in his last thirteen major starts and he will look to make it ten in fourteen when he tees it up at Hoylake this week.

In two Open Championship starts, Scottie Scheffler has finished T8 and T21, and Scheffler has not finished outside the top 12 since finishing T45 in the first event of the season.

In his last seven starts, Scheffler has finished T5 or better and that includes a T2 finish at the PGA Championship and a 3rd at the US Open. This is a historic run of form, which the Texan will hope leads to a second major title this week.

Bet $5, win $150 on Scheffler winning a second major, and a first Open Championship, with this DraftKings promo code!