The Best Scottsdale Golf Boxing Day Deals
Looking to make some post-Christmas purchases ahead of the 2021 season? You're in luck.
UK retailer Scottsdale Golf is helping you save money this Boxing Day with some incredible deals on a range of its products.
Whether it's £130 off the Callaway Epic Flash driver, a Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge for less than £90 or spikeless Puma shoes for under £40, there is a deal for every golfer and every budget.
We pick out our favourite deals below...
Take advantage of this Callaway Epic Flash sale and get one of the best Callaway drivers on the market at a massively reduced price, be quick only limited stock available.
Through improved progressive CG, optimised spin milled grooves, and the game's benchmark for Tour validated grinds, the Titleist SM7 wedge offers maximised spin, control, and consistency for more confidence on every shot.
The Garmin S40 GPS Golf Watch comes preloaded with over 41,000 golf courses and it will auto detect whichever course you are at. Plus get a dozen Callaway Chrome Soft balls for free!
The Ben Sayers Lead Acid Electric Golf Trolley has a superb extended range battery included with it which will happily power the trolley around 36-holes in a day.
Titleist Practice golf balls offer the same great feel and performance of new Pro V1 / Pro V1X but without the high price.
The versatile Grip Fusion golf shoe from Puma Golf has been designed to provide endless comfort and performance, even on the longest of golfing days.
The Rotation Polo is the basic polo you've been looking for. It's lightweight and moisture wicking fabric will help you drop those putts all day long. Made from 100% Polyester.
Lightweight, technical golf pant from J Lindeberg in Slim Fit featuring a high level of breathability to keep golfers cool in warm weather.
For more deals and all the latest from the golf world, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram
