If you are struggling for gift ideas then Not On The High Street is a website you should have a look at.

The Best Not On The High Street Father's Day Golf Gifts

Have you forgotten to get your Dad something for Father's Day? Well do not fret because there is still time and many websites are offering great deals on golf products that would make the perfect gift.

One such website is Not On The High Street which makes quality and thoughtful gifts. Below we have taken a look at some of the best to give you some idea inspiration if you are still struggling to think about what to get your golfing Dad.

Alternatively we have also created more Father's Day gift guides as you can see below.

Related: The Best Golf Father’s Day Gifts Related: The Best Non-Golf Father’s Day Gifts Related: The Best Amazon Father's Day Golf Gifts Related: The Best American Golf Father's Day Gifts

With these products you’ll also see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Up To £20

Personalised Gift Bucket Of Chocolate Golf Balls

If your Dad loves his chocolate then he could love this golf-themed bucket of chocolate balls. There are roughly 50 of them inside the bucket so he has plenty to share with the family or mates at the golf club.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £12

Personalised Scratch Off UK Golf Courses Map

Is your Dad someone who loves to play some of the world’s best golf courses? Well with this map he can track which great courses he has played in the UK, and which ones he needs to play during his next golf trip.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £16.29

£20-£40

Golf Swing Sequence T-Shirt

A t-shirt design that makes the golf swing look alarmingly simple, your Dad could wear this whilst practicing, around the house or just about anywhere. It comes in two colours, five sizes and you can also personalise it.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £20

Personalised Golf Glove

Give your Dad's golf equipment a more personal touch with this personalised golf glove. Along with the personalisation, each glove is made from synthetic leather and has a reinforced palm patch for durability.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £23

Personalised Leather Scorecard Holder

Keep your Dad's scorecard safe in this personalised leather holder.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £25

Golf Course Map Print

This personalised golf course map artwork is an ideal gift for those Dad's who love their clubs or those who have had memorable moments on golf courses. The map can be centred on any golf course in England, Scotland and Wales.

Simply enter a golf course name and postcode in the options menu when ordering.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £25

Personalised Golfer's Essential Gift Set

This gift set has a lot of important things all golfers should have in their golfing setup. The kit comes with some hand cream, muscle rub for those aches and pains, golf club cleaning fluid and a cloth to make sure your pride and joys are gleaming, and some golf tees.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £25

£40+

15 Award Winning World Lagers

This is a gift sure to please any lager fan.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £47.50

Favourite Golf Course Map

Using the unique shapes of a golf course as the silhouette image and the personal information underneath, this map makes a great gift for your golf loving Dad.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £55

Personalised Weekend Holdall Bag

Get your Dad the perfect weekend holdall for his next golfing trip with this leather bag that can be personalised with initials.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £55

Cushion Hip Flask (with Funnel)

A subtle hip flask with excellent craftsmanship, it comes with a free funnel and can be personalised too.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £60

Handmade Leather Golf Belt

Is your Dad still using the same old belt that he's been using for years? Or is he going belt-less? Well rectify that with this handmade, luxury belt that comes in 10 different colours and a variety of sizes.

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £89

Personalised 19th Hole Decanter

Golf is a stressful and frustrating game and sometimes a stiff drink after the round is a necessity to help get over how good the round could have been. Well this personalised 19th hole decanter is perfect for those whiskey lovers

Buy Now from Not On The High Street for £155

You can check out more great golf gift ideas at

For more deals and all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram