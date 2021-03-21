The Best Golf Trolley Deals: Get Ready For Golf’s Return

Golf trolley's can make a huge difference to your game and are highly recommended on the course but, with such a vast array on the market, which ones are the best? We take a look here.
The Best Golf Trolley Deals
A golf trolley can play a pivotal part in your round as it allows you to concentrate on your game and not worry about fatigue.
With such a large number of both electric and push trollies available on the market, at a range of prices, just which ones would we recommend?
Here we take a look at the best golf trolley deals available on the internet right now.
Motocaddy Cube Compact Folding Golf Trolley –
£189.99 £154.21 From Amazon
The Motocaddy features an easy two step folding system which folds down to 40% of its size. Featuring lots of accessory compartments and holders, the trolley also comes with a fantastic two year warranty.
Powakaddy 2021 FX7 Electric Golf Trolley –
£679.99 £629.99 From Scottsdale Golf
Featuring an all new chassis design, the Powakaddy is designed for the ultimate golfer. The FX7 comes with a three year warranty on the trolley and a phenomenal five year warranty on the lithium battery.
Fazer Pro Compact Push Trolley –
£189.99 £149.00 From American Golf
This lightweight and compact push trolley is perfect for golfers of all abilities. Featuring strong high-grade steel, the Fazer is built to last in the most extreme conditions.
Clicgear Model 8.0+ Golf Push Trolley – £239.00 From Scottsdale Golf
The Clicgear comes with free wheel covers so you can protect your car from any mud that this trolley picks up during the round. Featuring a four wheel design for added stability, this trolley is strong and sturdy and ideal for all-year-round golf.
Motocaddy S1 Extended Range Lithium Electric Trolley –
£599.99 £549.99 From American Golf
Motocaddy is one of the leading names in electric trollies and the S1 is arguably the most recognised in the range. Featuring a lithium battery that’s designed to last five-times longer than other competitors, the S1 comes with a five year warranty.
With a golf trolley, you should take a number of factors into consideration; such as price, design and predicted lifetime (warranties are an added bonus).
With these in mind, the trollies that we would recommend are the Motocaddy Cube Compact Folding Golf Trolley and the Powakaddy 2021 FX7 Electric Golf Trolley.
Although the Powakaddy may be the more expensive option, it provides a huge amount of technology and detail, plus comes with a five year guarantee on the battery.
Another option we recommend is the Clicgear Model 8.0+ Golf Push Trolley. With its four wheel design, it offers easy storage space and a remarkably strong and sturdy chassis.