Save Over £100 On This Garmin GPS Watch

A distance measuring device is one of the best pieces of equipment you can have on your bag to minimise your shots on the course. Check out our Best Golf GPS Watches 2021 to see all the products we loved this year.

Garmin is one of the most recognised brands in the GPS market and, with this unbelievable offer of £100 off, it is definitely something that you should consider if you want to improve your game. We have also done a post on all the Best Garmin Golf Watches so you can see all the latest products from the brand.

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch Review

When we reviewed the Garmin Approach S60 Watch, we were extremely impressed with the amount of technology available for such a portable device, with quick and precise distances to greens, hazards and doglegs on more than 40,000 preloaded courses (with free lifetime updates) a particular highlight.

On the course, the ‘Playslike’ feature offers you details on uphill and downhill shots and, thanks to SwingTempo, which measures the relationship between the back swing and the downswing, you will also gain more consistency through your swing.

You may wonder how the yardage technology works? Well, the Garmin is fitted with Touch ‘Targeting,’ this lets you touch the screen at any point on the map for precise yardages to that exact spot.

The last feature for when you’re on the course is ‘Green View,’ which allows you to see the shape of the green, as well as allowing you to add in a pin placement for improved distance accuracy.

Away from the course, you can also sync it to your smartphone to get notifications, such as incoming calls, texts, emails etc. The battery is rechargeable and can last up to 10 hours in golfing mode and up to 10 days in watch mode.

The last plus point of the watch is the ‘Activity Tracking’ feature. This reminds you to stay active on or off the course with move bar alerts. It displays steps, calories burned, distance and time of day, while also being capable of monitoring hours of sleep.

