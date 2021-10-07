You can save over £40 on Amazon on this V3 GPS watch

Save £42 On A Shot Scope V3 Golf GPS Watch

GPS golf watches have become all the rage of late with many manufacturers improving and implementing new technologies to help golfers get the right yardages, track scores, and improve play with shot-tracking innovation.

One of the key benefits to a golf GPS watch is simplicity, so you can simply glance at your wrist to get a yardage rather than have to fiddle about with a clunky GPS device or laser rangefinder.

So then, the question is, do you have one yet?

If not then now is the time because Amazon has a deal on the Shot Scope V3 Golf GPS Watch which means you can save £42 off the RRP which is usually £209.99.

Buy Now from Amazon for £167.99

A model which featured in our best golf GPS watches guide, the V3 tested well for us.

It has a streamlined design that looks good and the strap is comfortable to wear when walking and swinging a club. The black design is the one on offer at the moment but you can also get the strap in three other different colours (red, teal and grey)

We thought in terms of modern fit and feel, it was not too dissimilar to the Apple Watch.

Buy Now from Amazon for £167.99

From a performance perspective, the watch comes pre-loaded with 35,000 golf courses and the watch displays the yardages clearly on the screen. It also gives distances to hazards and penalty areas as you can see above.

The watch is water and dust resistant, and will perform as it should over two rounds easily.

Additionally you also get 16 automatic shot-tracking tags that screw into your golf clubs which really help unlock the functionality of the watch.

These tags help you see your distances with each club, which side you tend to miss fairways off the tee, your up-and-down success rate with different clubs, and so many other facets to your game.

There are 421 medals to unlock, which provides motivation to improve in certain areas, while you can also see how you compare with other Shot Scope users of the same handicap.

Read our full Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch Review

For more deals on golf equipment, be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website.