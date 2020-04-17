The Under Armour Iso-Chill Gradient Polo is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Under Armour Iso-Chill Gradient Polo

It would be fair to say that Under Armour has come a long way in the golf world in a fairly short time, with many tour pros across the globe sporting the brand’s apparel, which promises that highly desirable mix of style and performance.

The classic Iso-Chill polo has become a real mainstay of Under Armour’s golf range over the last couple of seasons, and its latest incarnation comes in four different styles, all offering the same high levels of comfort and all boasting the same performance-enhancing fabric technology.

Among the keys to the Iso-Chill polo’s performance are the lightweight fabric’s ribbon-shaped nylon fibres that help to disperse heat, so you feel cool the moment you put it on. The fabric also has titanium dioxide in it – just as sun cream does – to further help in pulling heat away from the body. Its cool feel has been highly apparent when we’ve worn this shirt.

A looser fit

While the high-performance fabric undoubtedly works well at keeping you cool and wicking away moisture, this is not at the expense of comfort. Unlike trends elsewhere, the Under Armour Iso-Chill polo has been specifically designed with a fuller cut for a looser fit, so you won’t feel the fabric tugging at you a little as you swing as can be the case with some shirts.

It’s designed for complete comfort, with its four-way-stretch properties only adding to that comfort by allowing the shirt to move freely in every direction without restriction.

The four Iso-Chill styles in the latest range are: Printed, a classic plain polo in black or navy; Shadow, with its unusual upper pattern, in blue with a dark collar; Graphic, with its subtle upper-half shading in white, green or orange; and Gradient, with its gradual change in fabric shading from top to bottom in blue or green.

