The Model CB iron is one of two irons from Wilson Staff to make it into our Editor's Choice 2021 List.

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron

Featuring a compact tour-inspired profile, Wilson’s Staff Model CB irons are designed to meet the needs of the better player seeking a blend of playability and forgiveness.

These forged irons build on the success of the Staff Model blade that was released last year. The Model CB irons have been engineered to meet the exacting standards of Wilson Tour players like Padraig Harrington and Kevin Streelman – an evolution of the popular Wilson V6 irons.

Wilson Staff Model CB Irons

Consistent Flight

One of the key features in these irons is the 20 grams of high-density tungsten weighting in the toe of the long and mid irons to deliver enhanced stability and a lower centre of gravity for a more consistent launch and flight.

The face is precision milled and made from forged 8260 carbon steel. It’s backed by an integrated mass area to provide a solid feel. The stylish cavity back design offers forgiveness together with the ability to shape shots.

These are very attractive forged irons that offer extremely good sound and feel at impact.

Forgiving Yet Workable

The versatility of these clubs is a real feature. The long irons feel supremely stable and consistent through impact – forgiving and powerful, yet still workable.

The shorter irons deliver more control and enhanced feel. Distance control is good and better players will enjoy being able to shape and flight the ball.

It’s clear that Wilson has listened to feedback from their Tour players when developing these irons as they combine the best features of the popular V6 model, together with those of the Staff Model Blade. It should come as no surprise then that we also featured these in our guide on the best irons for low handicappers.

There’s great energy off the face tanks to the Tri-Brace stabiliser, connecting the top-line to the central impact mass. It also helps give great sound and feel at impact. It’s a great all-round iron for mid and lower handicap players.

Wilson Staff Model CB Irons