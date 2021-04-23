The Cobra Radspeed hybrid is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Cobra Radspeed Hybrid

Cobra’s Radspeed family has been a popular choice in this year’s Editor’s Choice list and the hybrid club is no different, also featuring in our most forgiving hybrids guide.

Starting with the name the Radial Weighting (RAD) is the placement of the weight relative to the centre of gravity to produce the best ball speed and forgiveness.

This comes in all of Cobra’s woods – when your mind will likely immediately flick to Bryson DeChambeau unleashing himself at the ball – and, put simply, it’s that redistribution of the weight low and forward, and a further 7g at the back, which creates the lower spin (for the distance) and the deep centre of gravity (for the forgiveness).

Cutting-edge technology

Cobra will always be synonymous with Baffler rails, these days they still employ the rail technology but now they are hollow split rails which allows them to increase face flexion by up to 70 per cent.

Another neat addition is that this also features a forged face insert, the same as the Radspeed irons, so again there is plenty to help with your ball speed.

The likelihood is that a lot of this club’s work will be spent advancing the ball from the rough and the rails themselves help to enhance the turf interaction and stability as well as maintaining your ball speed so that the greens can still be found from distance.

If you think of the fins on a surfboard, this is how they cut through the the grass.

You have four loft options and there is also a One Length hybrid which has all the same key technology with three fixed lofts, but comes in a 7-iron length and is weighted differently to produce the same gains.

Cobra say that its new range of clubs have all been performing well but that this hybrid has really stood out and is ahead of that curve and, better still, will fit in anyone’s bag. And with so many new iron ranges now ending at the five iron this could be the perfect chain between them and the heavy artillery.

